“And whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men; knowing that of the Lord ye shall receive the reward of the inheritance, for ye serve the Lord Christ. But he that doeth wrong shall receive for the wrong which he hath done; and there is no respect of persons.” — Colossians 3:23-25
Another gray, rainy, dreary day. This is Tuesday as I write. Yesterday, too, was a gray, wet, dreary day. At least it isn’t freezing. I do think the grass is getting green.
We are waiting on our ride to go to the gym. Erwin still hasn’t gone to work, but hopefully he can go tomorrow. Maybe we can get some semblance of a routine.
But oh my, our horse! He already had a layer of mud encrusted on him. Now he added another layer! Will I ever get him clean?! I should just hose him off, but I’ve never done that.
I should have done my laundry yesterday, but it was so rainy. I figured maybe today it wouldn’t rain. As you can guess, my figuring doesn’t go so well.
So I had to hang everything inside. I hate to have to dry towels inside. I have a couple that are really obnoxious if dried inside.
It was kind of silly or dumb of me for not washing yesterday. I had to bake cookies for daughter Jane. I always think the towels kind of absorb the odors of cooking or baking.
I guess having towels with a spicy smell wouldn’t be as obnoxious as the odors they sometimes pick up outside.
The cookies I baked are a long time favorite of ours — right after chocolate chip, that is. I used that recipe a lot when the girls were just little tykes, and we could and did eat masses of cookies.
I would eat at least six while baking them, and have several cups of coffee.
I always said when I baked cookies, the smell wafted several miles east and enticed sis Louise and Dale and their children. That night, they would show up, especially if it was chocolate chip. Niece Lisa was especially a chocolate chip cookie monster.
Ah, yes! Those were the days! How I loved them! Cookies, coffee, little girls, the whole bit! I miss those days! And yes, while baking those cookies, I cheated a bit. And this time, it was probably the equivalent of two cookies!
I don’t believe I’ve ever had this recipe in my column, so I’ll put it in this time. We call them honey snaps. They remind me of gingersnaps, only way better.
You’d think with me not doing my one cleaning job and Erwin not working. I would get lots done at home, but ...
First of all, with all the dreary days, my motivation was zilch. And with my routine being upset, I couldn’t seem to settle down.
Yesterday, I lectured myself and said “You have messed around long enough. It’s time.” So I got to work on my mom’s curtains. I virtuously got down to work only to discover that on one pair, one panel was a half-inch shorter than the other. I thought I’d better measure the pair that I hadn’t sewed yet. It’s good I did: The one panel was at least a foot short.
What?! That was it! I left them in a heap! I now have to by another length of material. So much for that!
I had a nice surprise when I got home Saturday. Our dear friend Mona Hunter and her daughter Karen were at our house waiting for me. I was so glad to see them and that Mona had survived the winter thus far.
They brought us a garden tray/box that Ken had made. It had partitions in it and a handle. It was for carrying seeds, etc. I won’t use it in the garden. I’ll fix it to hang on the wall as a shadow box. It is a keepsake.
I don’t know what Holden the Golden’s problem is. He keeps crying and it sounds so melancholy. And on this dreary day, I don’t need melancholy!
In closing, half of our troubles come in wanting our way; the other half comes in getting it.
Here is one of my favorite cookie recipes. Actually, I only like two kinds of cookies: hot and cold!