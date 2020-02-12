“I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised; so shall I be saved from mine enemies. The sorrows of death compassed me, and the floods of ungodly men made me afraid. The sorrows of hell compassed me about; the snares of death prevented me. In my distress, I called upon the Lord, cried unto my God; he heard my voice out of his temple, and my cry came before him, even into his ears.” — Psalm 18:3-6
Another cloudy day. But the sun will shine again. That thought helps keep me going. And surely spring isn’t far off. Two different days this week I saw literally hundreds of geese go north. But I am getting the bogged-down feeling.
My routine has changed. Right now, I kind of like it. My one cleaning job is on hold, so I have a little bit more time at home mornings after I take Erwin to work. I can actually get my laundry done before I have to go get him. I like that.
But this morning, my extra time was spent on the road. A train had blocked the crossings to the south and east of us, so we had to go around north and along Illinois 133. The train had stopped just before crossing the road; it blocked three crossings for over an hour.
To go home, I decided I may as well just take 133 again.
Wouldn’t you know it, just as I was almost there, there go the lights! So there I sat for 12 minutes while that train got up enough steam to go. The train had three engines, 87 cars, another engine and 67 more cars. At least I had coffee with me!
Yesterday, being such a mild day, I got hit with a case of spring fever and sent off my seed order. I keep telling myself every fall, I won’t do a garden next year. But every time it gets close to spring, I know I will try again. I’m going to try some different fertilizer this year.
I’m pretty sure it needs to be plowed deep to help break up the hard pan. It might have better drainage. But getting someone to do it and work it down at the right time is the problem. So I’ll just deal with what I have the best I can.
This is now Wednesday afternoon as I finish this epistle. I got side-tracked yesterday, writer’s block, excuses, excuses.
Tuesday is gym day, so that needs to be done. Of course, it being cloudy, cold and windy, my mood wasn’t great. I just wanted to curl up on the couch with my fuzzy throw, coffee and a book and let the world go on without me. Not happening.
Erwin had an appointment with his upper cervical doc in the afternoon. So I really didn’t have much time after we got back from the gym. We had lunch to do, and of course, all important, a nap!
I tell you, I think life has thrown me a curveball. It appears I may have diverticulitis. And for someone who “grazes” all day, this is sorely inconvenient! What do I eat?! I have to rearrange my thinking and grocery shopping. And I imagine this is not going to be a fun ride!
But anyway, surely I can still eat meat and cheese. I just discovered how good the fried chicken breast is at Shady Crest. I had often wondered; now I know: It is delicious! Absolutely! I’m trying to not eat so many sandwiches. That’s hard, I tell you. Sandwiches are so quick and easy. And with my schedule, I like quick and easy.
Nevertheless, I took a slice of the chicken breast, wrapped it around my favorite cheese, marble, and ate it that way.
On this Wednesday afternoon, the weather is kind of undecided. It was raining, then snowing. The temperature is cold enough that it will probably get icy.
I try to rise above my doldrums even if it is dreary. I did my laundry this morning. I hung it outside on the south side under the roof. I so appreciate those lines out there. It wasn’t bad actually, to hang the stuff out there. And it actually dried. And smelled so fresh!
According to the forecast, we aren’t to have much, if any, sun before Sunday. Maybe we’ll have some then. Just so we can go to church. I always look forward to going to church.
In closing, God never intended us to pat ourselves on the back. If he had, our hinges would be different.
This seems like a good recipe to try out.