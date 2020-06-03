”Let them now that fear the Lord say,that his mercy endures forever. I called upon the Lord in distress; the Lord answered me, and set me in a large place. The Lord is on my side; I will not fear; what can man do unto me? The Lord taketh my part with them that help me; therefore shall I see my desire upon them that hate me. It is better to trust in the Lord than to put confidence in man.” — Psalm 118:4-8
Good morning to all in this wonderful world God has given us! In spite of all the adversity, God is still in control. And here in our little Midwestern town, life is slowly taking on a new normal. What is normal, anyway?
All we can do, should do or need to do is trust God and use common sense. And I’m the first to admit, weak human that I am, I seem to fail on both counts, but God’s mercy is new every morning.
Yesterday, Monday, we had a glorious summer day! It was sort of cloudy to start with, looked a little iffy, but I guess being a woman of faith, I did my laundry. I had it all dry and put away before lunch. What fun!
The weather did actually get quite fair. Only, later on in the night, we had wind, thunder and lightning. But no rain. To our way of thinking, the 2-plus inches we got Saturday night is enough to last awhile.
I really had planned to finally set out our tomato plants Monday, but then it was way too muddy. The north end of the garden was under water.
I did go out to get radishes. I didn’t have to go in very far. I was desperate, I guess. It was quite muddy. I left deep tracks. It was worth the mud. Those things are yummy!
I was once again reminded that multitasking and being air-headed is not a good mix! I tried to blame the incident on the little old lady who seems to lurk around behind my back. But Hubby said he’s quite sure it wasn’t her. Whose side is he on, anyway?!
I wanted to make garden tea, so I put a kettle of water on the stove and turned on a burner. The mail carrier arrived, so I went to get the mail. I came back in and thought the water was hot. A fleeting thought came and went as fast; that was quick. I saw steam, so I hurriedly dumped the tea leaves in the water. I did think to check the clock so I would know when to take them out. I had a couple of letters to read and I had to take my mom’s mail over to her.
I come back over, and oh my! it’s been 10 minutes, high time to take out the tea leaves. I lift the lid, and what?! The water is cold and still clear.
Obviously, garden tea is not cold brew! What happened was, I turned on the burner under the tea kettle that was behind the bigger kettle. Luckily, the tea kettle had a bit of water in it. So anyway, I got things straightened out the tea was made.
I forgot to relate a tale from last week when my sisters, our mom and I took a memory tour of our great-grandmother’s house. We were upstairs looking things over and exclaiming how neat and quaint Paul’s family had fixed it up. Suddenly, sis Louise grabbed me. My heart jumped, stopped, then raced. What?! She saw movement under a bed and the bedskirt rippled. Did she think Grandma’s ghost was under that bed? Or what?
I tell you, for a split second, I almost fainted. It was only Paul’s 11-year-old, Janae. For some odd reason, unknown to us, she had slipped under her bed when we came upstairs. Was she shy? I don’t know, but she had slid over to the edge and peeked out. We had a good laugh.
There is something about old houses that I love. It seems they just have more character.
Aria the snobby Maltese came back home. She had been with Richard and Cynthia Chupp to have her babies. They are much better equipped with heat, etc., than Lloyd’s family is. Maltese puppies tend to be more delicate when it comes to being properly warm, so Aria spent here time there. The puppies are now all sold and she is back home.
I was wondering if she remembered the house up the path. She did. But first she had to explore and sniff out everything on her own turf. Then she paid me a visit. She’s a little more mellow. She lets me pet her — a little. But she grabbed her treat and took off without so much as a thank you. Yep, still a snob!
In closing, I once had a lap dog, but I had to get rid of it. Every time I sat on its lap, it bit me!
Try these sides with your summer barbecue.
BACON PEA SALAD
4 cups frozen peas (about 1 pound), thawed
1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup ranch salad dressing
1/3 cup chopped red onion
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
Combine peas, cheese, dressing, onion, salt and pepper and toss. Refrigerate, covered, at least 30 minutes. Stir in bacon before serving.
JIGGLY APPLESAUCE
2 cups boiling water
1 (3-ounce) package strawberry gelatin
1/4 cup crushed Red Hots
2 cups unsweetened applesauce, cold
Stir water, gelatin and Red Hots until candy dissolves. Stir in applesauce.
Pour into individual serving glasses or an 8-inch-square dish. Refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.