“Keep not thou silence, O God: hold not thy peace, and be not still, O God. For lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lifted up the head. They have taken crafty counsel against thy hidden ones. They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more remembrance.” Psalm 83:1-5
Somehow, as much as I hate to admit it, it really does seem like fall. The corn and beans are losing their green color and looking dry. The mornings are chilly, and, even on this Tuesday afternoon, the sky is mostly overcast, although it’s not really a gray, dreary day. Just enough that it still affects my mood.
Somehow, my grandiose plans for the day kind of fell by the wayside. Anyway, I thought I had some!
By the time I got home from work and had my midmorning guilt-free go-to snack of rice cake, peanut butter and jelly and a cup of hot energy tea, I had to look around to see if I could find any get-up-and-go. I do believe it got up and went, leaving no forwarding address. It even seemed the energy tea was just, well, hot tea.
So I guess I have to start from scratch. Or whatever! I wrote my community newsletter (or newsless, if you will). Then I decided to do laundry. It idn’t take long, and I figured it might clear my mind and get me back on track.
Granddaughter Kaitlyn is coming one day this week. The girls have another one of their husband’s nieces getting married. This time, Rachel is head cook. Or one of three. But Jane still has to go two days before the wedding.
I wanted to have something interesting for Kaitlyn to do. I thought about making play dough but decided I’m not quite up to it. Maybe I can find some at Dollar General. They probably have some off brand. I like Play-Doh brand best, but we’ll see. When I babysat my nieces Emily and Carli, they spent hours playing with play dough.
Little Jamin hasn’t come to play for quite a while. I guess his mom is probably busy at home. Since she is also involved in the weddings, when she’s not helping there, she probably needs to get things done at home.
Jamin did stay with grandmother Rachel one day last week while Richard and Cynthia went to a neighbor girl’s wedding. Cynthia, being cook, figured Jamin would be better off with grandma.
Rachel came up to get jars out of the storage shed. Jamin came trotting along. He toddles up to the door, peers through the screen, raises his tiny fist to knock and says “Knock, knock.” It was so cute!
I was peeling peaches. He would have loved to “help.”
I am really disappointed in my frozen peaches. I asked around about canning and freezing without sugar or any sweetener, just juice. I got a call from a widower in Ohio. He said to just chop them up, put in containers and put them in the freezer. I should have known better.
He said when they thaw, they are just like eating fresh peaches. Well, they turn brown and are mushy! The taste is OK. They just don’t look good. I should have thought to use Fruit Fresh. Oh well. They are all right for my breakfast smoothie, I guess.
I would really like to make grape jelly using only juice, no other sweetener. But I don’t know, do I dare? I did can some of my pears and peaches using pineapple juice. It isn’t too bad, really. Not as good as the ones with sugar, but guilt free at least.
I know I feel better if I do this no sugar or than barely any, but it is no fun!
Sunday, we had a hot lunch after church instead of the traditional. It was really good. Especially the stockpot noodles. I could eat those ‘til the cows come home!
We had four kinds of pie. I wanted to take some of each, but, of course, one doesn’t act like that in public! I settled for a teeny portion of coconut pie.
In closing, to make ends meet, put the Lord between them.
Maybe someone else wants to make this homemade play dough for their tots.
HOMEMADE Play dough
2 cups + 1 cup flour
1 cup salt
1/2 cup cornstarch
1 tablespoon oil
1 tablespoon alum
2 cups water
Stir all ingredients constantly over low heat until mixture thickens to dough consistency.
Remove from heat and let cool until it can be handled. Knead until smooth and add food coloring. Store in an airtight container.
Add a drop of peppermint oil to keep it smelling fresh.
HOMEMADE SCENTED Play dough
1 cup flour
1/2 cup salt
1 package Kool-Aid
1 tablespoon oil
1 cup boiling water
Mix flour, salt and Kool-Aid together.
Stir in oil and boiling water. Allow to cool, then knead to desired consistency.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.