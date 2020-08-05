“Whosoever that believeth that Jesus is the Christ born of God; and everyone that loveth him that begat loveth him also that is begotten of him. But this we know, that we love the children of God, when we love God, and keep his commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments: and his commandments are not grievous.” 1 John, 5:1-3
What is so lovely as a day in June? Well, this is July, anyway, but it is still a beautiful, cloudless day. Such a perfect summer day. If only I had time to sit under the shade tree munching salsa and dip. Unfortunately, I can’t eat the chips if I had the time. If I could eat them, I would just take time!
Yesterday (Monday) started out so nice and sunny, but the forecast in the paper said thunderstorms. Well, forgive me, I must have been a doubting Thomas, I did not believe them.
First, I got my laundry done, then I started my community newsletter. All of this after I got home from cleaning and dropping off Hubby at the workshop.
As I was writing, I guess God nudged me to go out and check the beans. I did and decided to pick them right away. Also, I checked the corn, and yes, I had some ready, so I gathered that. I husked the corn, cleaned the beans, brought my laundry in from the line. By then, it was time to get Hubby.
On the way home, the clouds started coming up in the west. Pretty fast, actually. Then I wondered, I guess the paper knew more than I gave them credit for. Those clouds came up in a hurry, and yes, we drove through a rain shower on the way home. I didn’t care, I just counted my blessings that I picked the beans and brought in the corn, the clothes were inside and dry, although still in the basket, “curing.”
Now, as I write, I have the accompaniment of a very annoying buzz. Our solar-motion light quit working quite awhile ago. Just lately, it has taken up this buzz. Whenever a cloud passes over the sun, it quits, then the cloud moves on, and this light will take up its annoying buzz.
I keep thinking anytime now, the thing will take off and fly. It sounds like it could. I can’t fix that like I planned to fix some dogs yesterday.
I was sitting in the yard under the shade tree, cleaning beans. A couple of the dogs were under the storage shed, bark, bark, bark, on and on and on! I was getting very annoyed! What could I do to shut them up? I know! I got my hose all ready. I was going to blast them good with a surprise shower.
Well, by the time I had everything ready, they came out and trotted home with the air of mission accomplished. But my mission wasn’t! I must say, I was disappointed. Oh well, it was quiet once again.
I haven’t been getting a lot of corn and beans. I may have to go to Shady Crest to get beans to can enough.
Our corn is ever so good! Corn on the cob, fresh tomatoes (from Shady Crest), watermelon (also from Shady Crest); that makes the best summer supper. Providing your mouth doesn’t hurt to chew.
My partial still hurts my mouth. It is now on the other side. I don’t want to make another trip to the dentist, so I’m babying my mouth, hoping the hurt will go away on its own. It sure does take away from enjoying summer’s bounty.
This is now late in the afternoon. I took off to go get Hubby at the workshop. And no one even realized I was gone. Sigh!
We had lunch. Erwin was barely hungry; he was too tired. But I was starving, so I may have eaten enough for two!
I did laundry again. Why do I wash everyday? Well, mostly because I can; it’s easy and fun; it doesn’t take long; and it’s summer, so it dries fast. Are those enough reasons? Oh yes, I don’t like having those stinky clothes lying around.
We have the privilege/pleasure of having granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn stay with us Saturday afternoon. Big sis Julia was with them until shortly after lunch, then she had to leave, so she brought them over. Mom Jane and Dad Milton went to the school meetings. Sherilyn went along to help babysit the little ones that were there.
I was doing corn. I had picked beans, but I put those in the fridge. I didn’t want to cook beans on a Saturday afternoon. Andrea helped me with the corn. I always enjoy when they are here.
In closing, perhaps it’s true that the early bird gets the worm, but did you ever wonder if he enjoys it as much as the other bird enjoys sleeping in?
Would you like to sit under the shade tree munching chips and dip? You might want to try this black bean salsa.
BLACK-BEAN SALSA
1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained
1 (11-ounce) can white shoepeg corn, drained
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes (basil, garlic, oregano flavor)
1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles
1 (8-ounce) bottle zesty Italian dressing
Chopped onion to taste
Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least 90 minutes.
Serve with tortilla chips.