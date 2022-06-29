“For to this end Christ both died, and rose, and revived, that he might be Lord both of the dead and the living. But why dost thou judge thy brother? or why dost thou set at nought thy brother? for we shall all stand before the judgement seat of Christ. For it is written, as I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God. So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.” — Romans 14:9-12
Here I sit on this is the first day of summer, trying to squeeze words out of my pen on the day with the most hours of sunlight. My brain feels as dry as the grass looks.
Yes, to our way of thinking, we need rain! The grass is dry and brittle. The white clover seems to be thriving, though. I’m debating: Do I want to mow and have a really dead looking yard sans clover, or do I want to look at clover?
I guess right now, it’s plenty warm to mow anyway.
I’ve been watering the garden regularly. Sometimes I use the hose and soak everything, including myself. The nozzle seriously leaks and doesn’t shut off half the time.
Sometimes I just use buckets and pull them around with my mom’s little red wagon. That’s how I water my flowers. I don’t like to pull the hose all over the place. Last night, I only watered the flowers. I wanted to trim back some roses. They looked awful, hardly had any leaves. I don’t know was it a disease or insects. I sprayed them last week and some actually had new growth.
Anyway, I needed the wheelbarrow to put my trash in.
I was kind of naughty. We have pigeons that roost in the barn and really make a mess. Two pairs were sitting outside the barn, just waiting until I opened the door. I decided they can roost in the shed behind the barn. But how will I get the wheelbarrow out without them flying in when I open the door?
I slipped in the walk-in door. They almost crashed into the door, trying to get in. I snuck out the back door into the lot. Then I had to go through a gate to get out.
Diamond thought he wanted to get out to forage on grass. I told him it’s probably not good anyway, it’s too dry and brittle. He wanted to be the judge of that.
Anyway, he didn’t get out. The pigeons were sitting in front of the barn, wondering when the door will open.
When I was done, I decided the wheelbarrow didn’t have to be in the barn for the night. I left it on the outside.
And yes, this morning, when I went out to roll the buggy out to go to work, there were the pigeons, ready to fly in. They almost took my head off going in!
Since the garden doesn’t need much attention right now and mowing is kind of at a standstill, I figured I could get some inside work done.
The sewing room is desperately needing attention. Too often, I just look in there, then cower in a corner and whimper! It is so cluttered, I have so much stuff. Am I a packrat, a hoarder, unorganized? Yeah, all of the above!
I did clean out, sort of, two drawers of the file cabinet, packed the stuff in boxes and put it out in the storage shed.
So now, maybe when I get this chore out of the way, I can have more mood to see if I can do something about the clutter.
In closing, greet each day with a smile. It costs nothing to give, but like the morning light, it scatters the darkness and makes the day worth living.
With this heat, I thought you might want to try these refreshing drinks.
Iced-Coffee Base
2 cups boiling water
11/4 cups evaporated cane sugar
1/2 cup instant coffee
1/4 cup DaVinci caramel syrup
(use sugar-free if you prefer)
11/2 teaspoons vanilla
ice cubes
milk
Cool whip and caramel for garnish
Dissolve sugar and coffee in boiling water. Add caramel syrup and vanilla.
Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.
Caramel-Mocha Iced Coffee
1/4 cup of iced-coffee base
11/2 cups milk
ice
Mix well. (If you use regular sugar, you may want to add more.)
Caramel Mocha Freeze
Iced-coffee base
frozen milk cubes
Cool whip and Caramel syrup for garnish
Blend milk cubes and desired amount of iced-coffee base.
Pour into glasses and garnish with Cool Whip and syrup, if desired. Drink immediately.