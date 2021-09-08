“He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be an abomination. Whoso causeth the righteous to go astray in an evil way, he shall fall himself into his own pit: but the upright shall have good things in possession. The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out. When righteous men do rejoice, there is great glory: but when the wicked rise, a man is hidden. He that covereth his sins shall not prosper: but whose confesseth and forsaketh them shall have mercy.” — Proverbs 28:9,10,11,12,13
This is the last day of August. How can it be? And yes, summer is on the way out. The swallows are flocking together and sitting on the high lines. The other day, three lines from one pole to the next were full, and the lines were sagging. Quite a few other things are pointing the way toward fall, too.
I’m seeing quite a few woolly worms, too many black ones to suit me! I’ve seen some white ones and also some that were dark to each end and light in the middle. But I guess it will still depend on the weather on what kind of winter we’ll have. It seems the older I get, the more I dislike frigid, cold weather. Sigh ...
We have had a really good summer, even if the temperature climbed to the triple digits. We’ve had plenty of rain; the crops look good.
I don’t like to look at the cornfields. It seems they are already losing their green color. Will not looking at them make a difference?
I thought things were slowing down somewhat, but maybe not. There are still peaches and pears to can and grape juice to make. Hopefully it doesn’t all come in the same week.
We went to the visitation of a former neighbor, Reuben Miller. He also was our horseshoer for many years.
For that reason, I didn’t do any of my cleaning on Friday evening. I had it all on Saturday. I still got home at a fairly decent time, but I was really tired. I seriously wanted to just crash, but I knew I had to do the laundry, as I wasn’t going to be home long enough on Monday to do it. So I rested a bit, fixed a snack for lunch, rested a bit more, then dragged myself out to the wash machine.
What was a real day brightener and made me forget (mostly!) my tiredness, is that granddaughter Andrea came over to spend some time here. She also wanted to dig through our stash of books to find something to read.
That girl is a girl after my own heart. She loves to read and loves school. I did, too. I never excelled in anything, was just mediocre at best, but still loved it. Especially the library! I devoured biographies. Most were an orange hardcover book, and I’d read those two or three times!
I’m beginning to think maybe I should quit going to Mattoon. Several weeks ago when I went, we had a really gully washer while I was there. Sister Cora Otto took me, and we were in Walmart when it happened. This time, we were in Aldi. We waited a while for the rain to let up. Maybe we could have done what one lady did. She cut a small square out of a paper bag so she could see and popped the bag over her head. I guess it worked, but it did look a bit hilarious!
It let up, and we didn’t have any more rain until we were almost in Arthur, then we had another cloudburst.
While in Walmart, I wondered, what’s up? A lot of the shelves were empty. Fortunately, I got what I wanted. Well, what I didn’t forget! But maybe that wouldn’t have been on the shelf. It was actually a little bit discouraging.
Well, time marches on. I must get this done. We are going to another visitation this evening. This is for Reuben’s wife. His funeral was Sunday; she passed away Monday morning. They were married over 65 years. Fannie was not in good health, and now she can join him and doesn’t have to suffer loneliness too.
But still, my heart goes out to the children, losing both parents that close together.
In closing, itis the duty of the pastor to comfort the distressed and to distress the comfortable.
How about making an end-of-the-garden relish?
End-of-the-garden relish
2 quarts small cucumbers, chunked
1 quart carrots, sliced or chunked
1 quart celery, chunked
2 quarts large lima beans
2 quarts small lima beans
1 quart onions, sliced or chopped
1 quart string beans
8 peppers, cut up
1 head cauliflower, cut up
5 cups sugar
4 cups water
21/2 cups vinegar
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 teaspoons celery seed
8 whole cloves
1 stick cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
Cook cucumbers, carrots, celery, lima beans, onions and green beans separately in salt water until tender, or combine and cook at once in a stock pot (Cook carrots separately, as they take longer). Drain.
Soak peppers and cauliflower in boiling water; drain.
Place all veggies in cold water until syrup is ready.
For syrup, boil sugar, water, vinegar, turmeric, celery seed, cloves, cinnamon and salt together until well blended.
Pour over vegetables and let set overnight. Or can right away: Keep syrup and vegetables hot, dip into jars and seal.