”Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may have free course, and be glorified from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil. And we have confidence in the Lord touching you and will do the things which we command you. And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting of Christ.” 1 Thessalonians 3:1-5
Low clouds all morning until noon, then the sun broke through momentarily, showering us with its blessed warmth. It is so amazing what a spirit-lifter a little sunshine is! But I guess we also need cloudy days to better enjoy sunny days.
Ah, me! Here it is, the afternoon half gone, and I am only just beginning with my writing. I really wonder if I have a story to tell!
My morning flew by on wings. I did my laundry first. It didn’t look very conducive to a happy laundry day. But it turned out otherwise.
That is one good thing about cooler weather, the laundry smells so much fresher. I just wanted to bury my nose in the towels and absorb that fresh smell. It was breezy enough that they were really soft.
But still, I prefer the summer sun! But I can’t have it all year, now can I?
It took me almost all the short hours of the morning to do my laundry. I had to leave early to go do some errands before picking up hubby at the workshop.
I had to go to the gas station for gas. I was a little on edge driving our horse out there. He doesn’t like that stretch of highway. But he was good as gold. What a relief!
He waited until I had picked up Erwin and we were going home, then he had to throw a fit, nothing real serious, but something he hadn’t done all summer. I was hoping he lost that somewhere along the way.
I think I heard thunder as I sit here applying my pen to paper. There is a thunderstorm in the forecast for tonight. I don’t mind, matter of fact, I think it’s kind of soothing as long as it’s not accompanied by high winds.
Hubby wasn’t very hungry when we got home, so I fixed him kind of a “snacky” lunch. No, not snarky, snacky! But I’ll make up for it by having a fairly decent supper.
We had workday at Rachel’s house last week. I was once again reminded of how things have progressed, and our little tykes miss out on the simpler things of life.
We were discussing child training, as if we’d be experts! I wish! But anyway, Jane related how one “wiser than I” mom told her to not let her child see her wash out the soiled diapers in the stool. They will interpret that as playing in the stool and do likewise.
Kaitlyn, 5, asked why you would wash out the diapers in the stool if you throw them away.
She didn’t know cloth diapers!
Oh my! I had three babies in diapers all at the same time. Washing diapers seemed never-ending.
But seriously, I liked washing them and hanging them out in the sunshine. In the winter, it was kind of a different story, not quite the fun. Especially if the water pipes froze and I had to go to the laundry.
And that wasn’t exactly fun, either, bundling up three littles to go out into the cold.
But, thankfully, these many years ago, the laundry in Arthur was better maintained than I hear that it is now.
I haven’t been there in years. Washing our clothes in those washers made Erwin break out in a horrible rash.
It seems like it is getting quite serious about the thunderstorm. I wonder if I should get my chores done. It is a little early, but I don’t want to while it is storming.
It is seriously raining, the rate is 3 inches an hour right at this moment. And yes, I ran out and chored. I am so glad I did.
I had coffee break last week with some of Erwin’s Miller cousins. It was such a welcome break from the humdrum of day to day. It was so very enjoyable. I hope it happens again before the weather gets too wintry.
I thought it ironic that we had coffee break, and not one cinnamon roll or doughnut showed up. Next time, I will stop at Shady Crest and get some of their delicious fruit rolls!
In closing — winter is an etching, spring a watercolor, summer an oil painting and autumn a mosaic of them all (Stanley Borowitz).
This recipe came out of one of our weekly newspapers, The Budget. I just had to share it.
Pumpkin crisp
2 cups pumpkin
1 cup sugar
1 yellow cake mix
1 cup chopped nuts
1 can evaporated milk
3 eggs
2 sticks butter
2/4 teaspoon cinnamon
Mix pumpkin, milk, sugar, cinnamon and nuts. Add eggs. Put wax paper in bottom of 9x13 pan. Pour mixture into pan. Sprinkle dry cake mix on top. Spoon melted butter on top of cake mix.
Bake 50-60 minutes at 350 degrees. Do not over bake. Let cool a few minutes, then invert onto cookie sheet and frost.
Frosting8 ounces cream cheese
11/2 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup cool whip
Mix until creamy, and frost the cake.