“Ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, and my servant whom I have chosen, that ye may know and believe me, and understand that I am he. Before me, there was no God formed; neither shall there be after me. I, even I, am the Lord; and beside me there is no savior. I have declared, and have saved, and have showed, when there was no strange God among you; therefore, ye are my witnesses, saith the Lord, that I am God.” — Isaiah 43:10-12
Good afternoon to all far and near on this beautiful, wintry day in our little corner of the universe. This afternoon is much warmer; the wind has slowed down, and the wind chill is above zero. It truly is a gorgeous day. Praise the Lord!
I really wanted to just not go to work this morning. After all, it was almost as cold as it was last week, when I said it was too cold to leave. But hey, one can’t just stay home when duty calls. So I buckled on my big-girl boots and braved the frigid world and sallied forth.
It really wasn’t so bad for myself, but being responsible for my husband weighs on me. He can’t move fast, and should he fall — oh, my! — but I’m trying each day to more fully trust in God.
This is kind of late, but still, I want to thank each and everyone for the kind and encouraging words sent our way; gifts, both monetary and of time; and however else kindness was shown in the last year and already in this new year. It was greatly appreciated. We feel so unworthy. May God bless everyone who so generously shared. Glory to God, from whom all blessings flow!
I’ve written before about our church having a “good deed” jar for the elderly and widows and widowers. We already had one meal brought in as a good deed. Now another one is coming. Our Bishop Marion Miller and his wife, Rosanna, are bringing supper. They will stay and eat with us and are bringing two other couples along.
Rosanna asked what our favorite dessert is. I’m like, favorite dessert?! We like all desserts! But I said we’ll go with chocolate pie. Then I wished I would have said I like coconut pie, but since Erwin doesn’t like that, we’ll stick with chocolate pie. Maybe she would have brought both.
Regardless, Rosanna is a superb cook, so whatever she brings will be delicious. Well, not anything. If she would bring oyster soup, I couldn’t even eat it to be polite. No one could make that stuff good. Although my hubby does like it.
I don’t believe I ever mentioned that Lauranna, the little miss I take home from school, has a baby brother. His name is Jeffrey. It kind of took me back. We have a grandson named Jeffrey. Of course, he’s not little anymore. He’s an old married man! Not! He’s still a newlywed. When Lauranna talks about Jeffrey, it kind of gives me a jolt. After all, Jeffrey is my favorite grandson. Now Jeffrey, don’t get a swelled head, I have nine other favorites!
Anyway, I enjoy Lauranna. Yesterday afternoon, we had barely hit the road going home, and here comes her lunchbox, and she digs out a cookie. She munched that thing down, opened her lunchbox again and out comes a container of Jell-O. She scarfs that down, and lo! Here comes a container of peaches. I asked her if she ate anything for lunch. She told me she did. I forgot what is was exactly, but it wasn’t much. She said now, she was full. I was like, and maybe in a hurry to go play. Been there!
I remember coming home from school and I was always starving! We didn’t have much in the way of fancy snacks. We ate a lot of buttered bread with jelly. Probably why I was a pudgy first-grader! But I liked pancake syrup on buttered bread. That was before my dad had bees and we had the best of the best honey!
Anyway, my mom had some leftover pancake syrup in a bowl that she set on a cabinet in the pantry. I went in there with a knife to spread some syrup on my bread. My knife brought up a heavy lump! It was a mouse, drowned in pancake syrup! What a sweet way to go! Needless to say, I was not hungry anymore.
In closing, no relationship is all sunshine, but two people can share one umbrella and survive the storm together.
What shall we eat this week? Not pancake-syrup sandwiches! How about these?
Coffee Bars
For dough
11/2 cups sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 cups milk
31/2 cups flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
Pinch salt
For filling
1/2 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
4 tablespoons flour
3 teaspoon cinnamon
4 tablespoons water
For icing
1/2 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup cream
2 cups powdered sugar
To make dough, beat sugar, eggs, butter and milk together. Add flour and baking powder. Mix well and spread onto a large jelly-roll pan.
To make filling, boil butter, brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and water together. Pour onto dough in pan and spread evenly.
Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
To make icing, melt butter and sugar together. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add cream and bring back to boil. Cool, then add powdered sugar. Drizzle or spread over bars.