”Unto thee, O Lord, do I lift up my soul. O my God, I trust in thee: Let me not be ashamed, let not mine enemies triumph over me. Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed: Let them be ashamed that transgress without cause. Show me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: For thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all day. Remember, O Lord, thy tender mercies and thy loving kindness; for they have been ever of old.” Psalm 25:1-6
This is Monday evening as I try to put my thoughts on paper. My brain is almost too weary, but I need to get started. I have quite a bit to do in the next few days.
Tomorrow (Tuesday), we go to a funeral. Melvin Gingerich’s wife, Katie, died early Saturday morning. Erwin works for Melvin in the workshop. So, yes, we plan to go to the funeral. It being Tuesday, my usual writing day, I decided to get started tonight.
Our hearts go out in sympathy to the family. It was basically unexpected and a shock to the community. I had a really bad day Saturday at work when I found out. I just could not process the fact. It felt so not real. But, nevertheless, life goes on.
It was more or less just dreary today. I did get my laundry done. I spent most of the morning writing my news(less!)letter for the paper that gets printed in Millersburg, Pa.
After lunch, such as it was — a bowl of granola — anyway, then I did my laundry. Then I wanted to, or anyway, I was supposed to, make two 9x13-inch pans of pudding for the funeral. I was out of powdered sugar. Well, what else could I expect the way my morning started out.
I had a headache (not good!), then when I was making coffee, apparently I didn’t set the cone on the butler properly. When it was full, it toppled over, upside down in the sink. The good thing was, at least it dumped in the sink and not the counter or the floor. But I had to heat more water and start over — sigh ...
But back to the powdered sugar, I decided to see if Rachel had some. She wasn’t home, so I sort of snooped around in her pantry, couldn’t find any. So I just took my bike and whizzed of to the Health Food store.
Came back, finished that, it was cherry delight. Then I wanted to make my ever-so-simple, super-duper chocolate pudding and — you guessed it! I didn’t have enough milk! No, I didn’t go across the road and milk one of the neighbor’s cows. I seriously doubt that it would have let me, and anyway, she’s grass-fed, and I’m not particularly fond of grass-fed cow’s milk. I just borrowed some from my mom. I got my puddings made and took it to the neighbors. They are on the food committee and will see to it that it gets to the funeral.
Well, you know what? I think I’ll see about getting ready for bed. You all have a good night.
This is now Tuesday morning. The sun is coming up, kind of hazy-like. Sort of cloudy. Actually, for me, it felt a little on the cool side. But that’s just me.
I realized this morning how unorganized I am. I’m so used to going to town every morning. If i need something, I can stop at any one store on the way and get it. Well, now today, I’m not going and realized this morning how many things I’m out of. So, now, do I make an extra trip to town that I really don’t want to take time to do and just make do? Or what? Tomorrow, the girls are coming, so I’ll be in a big rush to get back. At least I don’t have to make lunch. The girls are bringing the food.
Ahh, how would it be to live a normal life? And yet, what is normal?
In closing, despite all the complaints about the high cost of living, most of us still think it’s worth it.
How about having meatballs this week?
Barbecued meatballsMeatballs
3 pounds ground beef
11/2 cups milk
2 cups quick oatmeal
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
1 cup chopped onion
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
2 teaspoons chili powder
Sauce
2 cups ketchup
3/4-1 cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons liquid smoke
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup chopped onion
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Put meatball ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Shape into small-ish balls and put into a single layer in a baking dish.
Mix sauce ingredients together, and pour over meatballs. Bake for one hour.
To make these on a crock pot, put meatballs on a baking sheet; this can be done the day before. Brown in oven, then put in the crock pot, layering with sauce. Cook on high for three hours.