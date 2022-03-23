“For God commanded, saying, honor thy father and mother: and he that curseth father or mother, let him die the death. But ye say, whosoever shall say to his father or mother, it is a gift, by whatsoever thou mightest be profited by me; and honor not his father or his mother, he shall be free. Thus have ye made the commandment of God of none effect by your tradition. Ye hypocrites, well did Isaiah prophesy of you, saying, this people draweth nigh unto me with their mouth, and honoreth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me.” Matthew 15:4-8
Ah, the wonder of spring and warm weather! How much I appreciate it! But, technically, according to the calendar, it is not yet spring. Not until Sunday. Oh, yay!
I do have my front door open. Not because it is so warm inside, but because it is so nice and sunny, not windy, and because I can.
There is, however, an essence in the air that detracts from the pleasure of having the door open. But that’s the price to pay for living across the road from a dairy farmer. They have to do what they have to do.
Yesterday, it was so nice. Windy, yes, and the wind had a bit of a chill to it. Nevertheless, it was a great day to do laundry, until ... sigh ... yes, Mr. Farmer decided it’s a great day to haul manure. It reeked! And yes, the wind was quite strong out of the south. It blew that smell right over to us, where it swirled and wafted around the hanging laundry.
Now, we walked around with the essence of cow swirling about. And opening the towel closet, whew! It slaps you in the face. Even today, yet, the smell lingers in the air. Oh, well — this too shall pass. Until the next clean-out happens. Sigh ...
But, really, it is such a perfect day. I imagine there are some diligent ladies out planting their detergent bottles (hot caps!). I don’t even have any seeds yet. I haven’t checked the garden for dryness yet, either. I did see that our Egyptian walking onions are starting their walkabout. I do believe we could start eating them.
It is kind of hard to imagine that this past Saturday was so frigidly cold. But I believe the Home and Garden Expo flourished in spite of the cold. Or maybe because of it.
Warm weather makes it so much easier for me in some ways. For one, the chores. I have so many. One horse, but yes, when it gets so frigid, I have to set out buckets for his water. Then I fret, because I’m afraid he won’t get enough before it freezes. Now I can just put water in the tank. But then I obsess about whether I shut off the hydrant.
I have to watch Lloyd’s rat terrier, Sammy. He is still very much a puppy and likes to drag stuff off and chew on it. One day, some clothes blew off the line, and he used it for a sleeping mat. Luckily, he didn’t chew on them. Yesterday, he somehow got hold of a dishrag and chewed a hole in it. It was about gone anyway. I was glad to throw it out.
I took my boots out to the barn so that when I get back from taking Lauranna home, I can put them on to chore. Which I did. The dog couldn’t drag off the boots; they were too heavy.
I put my shoes up on a bale where I thought he couldn’t get to them. He danced around that bale, whining. I turned my back and soon heard a “plop,” and sure enough, he managed to get one shoe. I yelled at him; he dropped it like a hot potato and took off. He knew better!
I just got in from bringing in the mail. It is absolutely gorgeous out there. It’s not even sweater weather!
In closing, the Lord doesn’t ask about your ability, only your availability, and if you prove your dependability, the Lord will increase your capability.
This is one of my all-time favorite cakes.
Buttermilk cake
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 teaspoons soda
2 cups buttermilk
2 cups raisins
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
3 cups flour
1 cup nuts, optional
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream sugar and butter. Add soda to buttermilk. Mix raisins, spices and nuts to flour. Combine all.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Test for doneness with a toothpick or cake tester. If it comes out clean, it’s done!
If you prefer, you can drizzle it with powdered-sugar glaze. I prefer mine without.