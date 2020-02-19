“And I say unto you, ask, and it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.” — Luke 11:9-10
“The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.” — James 5:16
It seems we have so many cloudy days. And, really, we do. Almost two solid weeks of no sun. But when the sun does shine, it is so wonderful! It is amazing how much better I feel!
And another day-brightener is that it stays light longer in the evening. By 5:30, it is still not completely dark. Even if it’s cloudy.
We had more rain on Sunday. We weren’t home to experience it. Our family went to Dale. Daughter/sister Cynthia and Freeman Miller had church services at their house.
We decided to go and surprise them. We did! And all the other church people, too!
It was a very good day!
But I guess the aftermath wasn’t so good for husband Erwin. He now has a really sore leg. Probably because he could not sit with his leg up any time during the day. It hurts so bad, he can barely put any weight on it.
I did think it might be a blood clot, but it actually doesn’t appear to be. Maybe just a pulled muscle. At any rate, we are going to have Doc Fishel check it out.
I was hoping for a better week this week. Last week was stressful. For a time, I wasn’t sure we were going to Dale. Then granddaughter Lynetta was sick. So, of course, I fretted about that, being afraid she couldn’t go along. It turned out she could, of which I was very glad.
Then yet with my shaky digestive system, I can’t eat just anything. I get hungry then grouchy!
What really upset me was one of those times when I was just really hungry and I couldn’t find anything that appealed. Then I decided I really need an ice cream fix. I went to get it, Uncle Bob’s Moose Trax. I opened the locker and it wasn’t there. What?! So I checked the other locker. Nope! Not there. Then it hit me. I bet I put it in the fridge part without thinking. And yes! There it was, a melted, soupy glop. Oh! I wanted to cry. But no use crying over spilled milk — or melted ice cream!
On our way to Dale on Sunday morning, we stopped for breakfast at a Denny’s. I guess they aren’t used to having a van-load of people on Sunday morning. Having only one waitress kind of sent her into a tailspin.
Our breakfast was kind of a bummer. My mom’s biscuits and gravy were cold. But we made it OK and got to the Freemans’ in plenty of time.
On the way home, we stopped at Culver’s. I wanted a cherry sundae. They asked if I wanted whole cherry or sauce. I figured sauce would have whole cherries, so I said whole cherry.
My sundae consisted of vanilla ice cream with one — yes, only one — whole cherry. One cherry does not a sundae make! Oh well, I didn’t need it anyway!
This is now Tuesday afternoon as I finish. We couldn’t go to the gym as usual. Erwin got a treatment by Dr. Fishel. He seems to be some better. And it helps that the sun is shining. Granted, it’s a little on the pale side. Nevertheless, it made me decide to do laundry again.
I thought about washing some curtains and cleaning windows, but I held really still until the urge died down.
My windows do need cleaning, but not today. Maybe cleaning the windows would not only brighten the house but also my mood.
I’m thinking maybe OCD runs in the family. It seems I have OCD — obsessive coffee disorder. Little great-grandson Alex, who lives in New York, also has it. Only his is obsessive chocolate disorder. He is 11 months old. He got hold of the Hershey’s chocolate syrup and proceeded to squirt it directly into his mouth.
In closing, none who have tasted the ravishing delights of divine peace within will part with it for the pleasures of sin.
Maybe we could have this cream cheese cake as dessert with last week’s hearty hamburger supper.