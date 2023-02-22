My Amish Home | Time to get down to business and sew
“Teach me thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a plain path, because of mine enemies. Deliver me not over unto the will of mine enemies: for false witnesses are risen up against me, and such as breathe out cruelty. I had fainted unless I had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” Psalms 27:11,12,13,14
Today is a good day to have a good day. Maybe if I tell myself that often enough, I will have a good day. It’s not really not a good day, it’s just, well, it’s cloudy, and there’s a wind advisory out. And yes, wind, high winds anyway, put a knot in my innards. At least until we get home from work and Erwin is safely inside and the horse is out in his lot.
The east was really red this morning. It looked beautiful, awesome really, but somehow, those clouds looked like they had a lot of wind in them.
Some things have really changed over the years. Used to, I didn’t pay much attention to the weather. It was what it was. I took it day by day, dealt with it, whatever.
I guess sometimes, way back, at times it was hard to deal with. Like when we got caught with the first snowstorm of the season, and our birds weren’t moved inside yet. We’d have to go out in the blowing, freezing cold, catch those elusive birds, and move them inside. Not fun!
But yes, I guess now that I’m the responsible person for my aging mom and my handicapped husband, and, of course, I also am older and feel the cold more, it’s just different.
This is now after lunch, church peanut butter, cheese spread, homemade bread, you call that lunch? Well, anyway, yes, we made it home OK. The wind wasn’t real bad. Actually, by now, the sun has broken through the clouds some.
I’m running behind with my writing. I was messing with our weather station thingy. The thing on the roof of the shed that records the wind speed isn’t working right. It needs a lubricant. And no, I will not climb up there to do it.
At least I think I have the rest fixed. The temperature was stuck at 33 degrees. I knew that wasn’t correct, so I changed batteries. Things seem to be right now. Except for the wind thing. I really miss that, but, oh well, it is what it is.
Church on our commune is now history, huge sigh of relief. We had such a beautiful day, which was very, very much appreciated. Lloyds have room for the services and to serve lunch, but if it isn’t nice that the men can be outside after lunch or even while lunch is being prepared, well, anyway, they could be outside. I don’t know what Plan B would have been if it would have been cold or raining. It wasn’t, so it doesn’t matter.
Now I have to get down to business and get a few things out of the way so I can work on getting the material figured out for granddaughter Julia’s quilt. I also have to make my mom’s and my dress for the wedding.
But first — my sewing room needs some serious attention and organization. Would it be easier to just add on a room? Well, I doubt it, but I do need more space. I’ve been trying to declutter and take some things to the MCC store. I should have taken some yesterday. It was such a nice day.
I had to go to the doctor about my tow and thought I could do it afterward. But my toe hurt so bad, and I didn’t know what would have to be done to it, so I just left the things at home.
I have/had some serious infection in my toe, but it had improved already (I think!). I’m on antibiotics and a soak solution to use twice daily. That works well when I do it in the evening. I can soak my foot while Hubby beats the stuffing out of me playing marble chase. Maybe we should play Scrabble. I can sometimes beat him in that.
In closing — a positive thought can change your whole day!
How about trying this melt-in-your-mouth chocolate pie.
Chocolate silk pie
1 9-inch unbaked pastry shell
1 7-ounce jar marshmallow creme
1 6-ounce cup semisweet chocolate chips
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 ounces unsweetened chocolate
2 tablespoons strong brewed coffee
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
Topping:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Chocolate curls, optional
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Line unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes longer. Cool on wire rack.
Meanwhile, in a heavy saucepan, combine marshmallow creme, chocolate chips, butter, unsweetened chocolate and coffee; cook and stir over low heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Cool. Fold in whipped cream; pour into crust.
For topping, in a large bowl, beat cream until it begings to thicken. Add powdered sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Spread over filling. Refrigerator for at least 3 hours before serving. Garnish with chocolate curls, if desired.