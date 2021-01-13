“Unto thee, O Lord, do I lift up my soul, O my God, I trust in thee: Let me not be ashamed; let not mine enemies triumph over me. Yea, let none that wait on thee be ashamed; let them be ashamed which transgress without cause. Show me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me; for thou art the God of my salvation, and on thee do I wait all the day.” Psalm 25:1-5
Another heavily overcast day. At least it isn’t very windy or cold. We have some snow, but the roads are clear; that helps a lot.
Yesterday was truly an awesome morning. With the layer of snow we got during the night Saturday and the fog yesterday, it created a winter wonderland. And we did get some sunshine.
I did not or could not take advantage of it and hang my laundry outside. I had my church report to get ready to mail and one community newsletter to write and get that in the mail.
Sis Barb, our mom and I went to Dutch Valley meats as soon as I got home from cleaning. We got our bologna ordered. I always get so nervous. I mix up our own ingredients, and I’m always afraid I’ll goof up and it will be too salty or too much pepper.
Canned homemade bologna makes such delicious sandwiches. It’s just — all that bread!
After we got back, I had to finish my letter then make lunch. I decided if I had to dry the laundry inside anyway, there was no rush. So I first took a nap. I decided part of the reason I don’t get more done is because I rest before I get tired!
I am actually doing this letter now before I go get Erwin at the workshop. And I expect there’s no lunch on the agenda.
I once again have to get this missive done in the afternoon, as we have a holiday tomorrow (Old Christmas, if you will), and I won’t be going in to do my cleaning. I have to go this evening. And I don’t want to do the same stunt this week as I did last week. That is, forgetting to leave my papers in town.
I have to hurry as we are expecting Christmas carolers this evening. Daughter Rachel didn’t say who they are, but because of what she said, I think I know. She said they want to visit all the children’s grandparents.
Well, sounds like a group of schoolchildren. We have only one grandchild in school at this time. That is Andrea Yoder in Plainview School.
Maybe next week I can get back to some semblance of a regular routine. I enjoy holidays, but I’m always glad to get back to everyday living. Only it sounds like maybe Erwin won’t have work next week. But that’s OK. That means I’ll only have to leave once a day instead of twice.
We have one more Christmas gathering. That is with our family. I am looking forward to having our daughter and family from Dale with us for the day. I just wish our granddaughter from New York could join us. But that is so far, and they are dairy farmers ...
But it would be so interesting to have our four great-grandsons together, especially to compare the three oldest, as they are close to one age.
I read our family circle letter this morning, and it sounds like Freeman and Cynthia will go to church with us. What a treat!
Way back in the day, when we were young and healthy, we would go to church every Sunday. But now, circumstances being what they are, I’m just glad we can go to our own district every two weeks.
It is always so refreshing to listen to all the voices lifted in singing the ages-old hymns. Not mine, I can’t sing, much to my dismay.
And the sermons, giving us much food for thought. It seems to kind of set a topsy-turvy world right again. And always,the fellowship after church.
Sundays are truly my favorite day of the week. Especially when we can go to church. Only this past Sunday, I was wondering if we should have stayed home. With the snow, I was so afraid Erwin would fall. With a lame leg and only one good hand that has to control a cane, it was scary, to say the least!
But we did fine.
I made the berry French toast recipe, and to my surprise, Erwin liked it! He can be picky sometimes! I liked it, too, only I thought the sauce was too sweet. I would rather use pancake syrup. Does that make sense?! Pancake syrup is sweet, too, but it’s different sweet. It bears a second chance, anyway.
In closing, better never to have been born at all than to never be born again.
How about making this cake for someone special?
Toasted Butter Pecan Cake
Servings: 14-16.
For cake
2 cups pecans, chopped
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups white sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons almond extract
3 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoons salt
1 cup milk
For frosting
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter, softened
5 cups powdered sugar
2 teaspoons almond extract
1-2 tablespoons milk
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Place chopped pecans on a cookie sheet and toast for 10-15 minutes.
Let cool.
In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add almond extract. Add flour, baking powder, salt and milk; beat just until combined. Fold in 1 cup of toasted pecans.
Pour into three greased 8-inch-round pans or two greased 9-inch-round baking pans. Bake for 22-28 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Do not overbake. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans.
For frosting, in a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and almond extract. Add enough milk to achieve frosting consistency you like.
Frost cake, and sprinkle toasted pecans on top.