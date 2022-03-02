“Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feeble minded, support the weak, be patient toward all men. See that no one render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men. Rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Quench not the spirit. Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearances of evil. And the very God of peace sanctify thou wholly; and I pray God your whole spirit and soul and body be preserved blameless unto the corning of our Lord Jesus Christ.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:14-23
Hello from our soggy little world. We have had rain, ice, snow and rain, rain, rain. And today, we have rain. We had lakefront property for awhile. Actually, almost an island. But now — mud!
Ugh!
It is so water-logged, I almost feel like a prune! But it will get better; of course it will. But no more ice, please. But whatever, we’ll deal with it. And if we have to stay in the house, so be it.
It was fairly pleasant last Friday and Saturday for the Ladies’ Retreat that was held at Penn Station in Arthur. I have been attending for several years, and this year was really special. Granddaughter Julia Yoder went with me. Or did I go with her?
She furnished the rig. It seemed so different going with her. Usually, I’m at the helm with Hubby beside me. I totally enjoyed it.
Last Thursday morning, we — or I guess I should say I — chose to stay home. Hubby didn’t have much to say in the matter, although he did support my decision. When I went out to chore, it was raining cats and dogs. Well, maybe it was just kittens and puppies. Seriously, it was pouring and I just thought it wasn’t fit for us oldies to be out.
I left a message with Erwin’s boss and told him we were staying home. I knew they were predicting ice and the temperature was then dropping.
I started getting concerned about getting Lauranna home from school. Will they let out early? Will someone think of letting me know? I left an urgent message with daughter Jane. She is usually quick to respond, but didn’t then. Sis Cora called and said some schools were closing. Then I did get concerned.
I do believe God was looking out for me. Sis Barb had taken our mom to town and she had come back a little before 10 a.m. I thought that just maybe she had time to take me to the school and just maybe they would let Lauranna go home. And yes, it was fine with the teacher. They had planned to let school out at 2 p.m., and some were even going home earlier.
And yes, Jane wasn’t home. That is why she didn’t respond.
But anyway, Lauranna’s mom also was just fine with her coming home early. When I got home, I almost danced a jig, I was so relieved how things worked out so well.
We did get ice, but it cleared off overnight and was a beautiful morning. I was intending to go to work but then thought of the road east of us. It had been pretty much flooded and would probably be icy. I didn’t know if the trucks were out spreading ice melt and what shape the buggy lanes were in. So once again, I talked myself into staying at home.
I got my laundry done early. I actually hung it out. Just on the south side, though, under the roof. It was the first Friday in probably nine weeks that it was fit to hang laundry out on Friday. For me, anyway. I’d seen other women with their laundry out.
And now they are saying more ice for later this week. I do hope they are wrong. But maybe it is a good thing that I seemingly took advantage of our friend Bob. He came on Monday, so I got him to take me to do some errands before we picked up Erwin at the workshop. He even made a step for Erwin so he could get in the vehicle easier. Thanks, Bob!
In closing, if the words you spoke appeared on your skin, would you still be beautiful?
How about we make some bars?
Couldn’t-Be-Simpler Bars
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1 cup coconut (can be omitted)
1 cup butterscotch chips
1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup chopped walnuts (or pecans)
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour melted butter into a 13-by-9-inch pan. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs and coconut into pan. Top with butterscotch and chocolate chips. Pour condensed milk over top. Sprinkle with walnuts or pecans.
Bake for 25 minutes or until brown and bubbly.