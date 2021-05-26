“Whosoever cometh to me and heareth my sayings and doeth them, I will show you to whom he is like: He is like a man which built a house, and digged deep, and laid the foundation on a rock; and when the flood arose, the stream beat vehemently upon that house and could not shake it, for it was founded upon a rock. But he that heareth and doeth not is like a man that without a foundation built a house upon the earth, against which the stream did beat vehemently, and immediately it fell; and the ruin of that house was great.” Luke 6:47-49
This week started out rainy. Sunday was fairly dry, but it started raining during the night. On Monday, it would rain, then dry off, then rain again. Today, it’s just been cool and drizzly.
I am so ready to throw open the doors and windows and let warm breezes filter through the house! At times, I open the front door, but then after awhile it just gets chilly.
Yesterday, we had a spell of dry long enough that I got my laundry dry. It sure wasn’t too excited about drying, though. Once again, I was ever so thankful for my spinner and the clotheslines on the south side on the patio.
I didn’t get to the laundry until after lunch. I had to get my community newsletter in the mail. I got that done, then decided I need to get a circle letter written and put that out; that was my second trip to the mailbox.
Then I decided to hurry and finish my letter for our daughter in Dale. I took that out; trip No. 3. I was cleaning off my desk and found the address sheet that was supposed to be in the circle letter. Trip No. 4 to the mailbox!
So actually, I made five trips in all, if you count getting the mail later on. If my brain worked better, my feet wouldn’t have to work so hard. Sigh. Oh, well; I need the exercise.
I had to go to Beachy’s Bulk Foods this morning and make a foray through their store. And as usual, those doughnuts beckoned. I got some for hubby’s break. But I didn’t eat one! Not two, either! I didn’t eat any! I was so pleased with myself, I almost broke my arm patting myself on the back! All that sugar and grease just do bad things to my system.
I guess the main thing is, and let’s face it, I am getting old! Only in body; my mind is still young!
I found out Saturday that I really do need to set some limits. I came home from work about noon; it looked too rainy to do laundry, so I guzzled a glass of protein and went out to plant flowers. Pushing around the wheelbarrow with potting soil and compost and equipment and digging holes was tiring. But then the mowing spirit bit. I hurried to finish so I could mow.
That was about too much. Starting late on a Saturday afternoon is not a good idea. But I had to finish; I couldn’t leave it till the next day. Part of my problem was I was not drinking enough water and got dehydrated. I’ll have to fix something so I can carry my water bottle with me.
And yes, I have an interesting-looking yard. It is streaky. My fertilizer spreader wasn’t working properly. Oh, well; we’re in from the road quite a ways, and the president isn’t coming to visit any time soon, so I guess it doesn’t matter!
We now have two litters of puppies in the barn.
Skyler, the rat terrier, also has a bed in our maternity ward. They moved her in Friday evening. Her puppies are so cute. Of course, they’ll get even cuter. I didn’t have the worries with her. She has had lots of litters and is a super-good mother.
Maggie, the Dachshund, her puppies are growing like weeds in the garden. I think their eyes are opening. They are getting fat and roly poly. I can hardly wait until they start toddling about. I’m hoping they’ll have another dog to move in, but probably not.
I just read the weather report for the week. More rain, but by Friday, believe we are supposed to have sunshine. Yay!
In the meantime, while I can’t work outside, I need to get busy inside. Mainly, I need to get my mom’s dress made for grandson Jeffrey’s wedding. June 4 is looming nearer. It is sort of good I don’t have to make one for myself. Even if I really did want a new one. Sigh ...
In closing: “To do a good thing is a good thing. To do good to be seen is not.” — Max Lucado
Maybe you’d like to try this.
Southwest Casserole
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 celery rib, chopped
1 envelope taco seasoning
1/4 cup water
2 (16-ounce) cans refried beans
1 (4-ounce) can chopped green chilis (optional)
4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
2 green onions, sliced
1 large tomato, peeled, seeded and chopped
1/3 cup sliced ripe olives
11/2 cups crushed tortilla chips
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, cook beef, onion and celery over medium until meat is no longer pink; drain.
Stir in taco seasoning, water, beans and green chilis, if desired. Transfer to a greased 11-by-7-inch baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes or until heated through. Top with cheese, green onions, tomato, olives and chips.
For a variation, add sour cream and lettuce.