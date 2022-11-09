My Amish Home | We all need a laugh now and then
“With the merciful thou wilt show thyself merciful: with an upright man thou wilt show thyself upright; with the pure thou wilt show thyself pure; and with the forward thou wilt show thyself forward. For thou wilt save the afflicted people; but will bring down the high looks. For thou wilt light my candle: the Lord my God will enlighten my darkness.” Psalm 18:25,26,27,28
“As for God, his way is perfect ...” Psalm 18:30
“For who is God, save the Lord? ...” Psalm 18:31
A beautiful day for the first of November. The sky is perfectly clear, it is not windy or cold. We did have heavy fog early this morning, but now it is cleared off and so nice. I’ll enjoy it while it lasts.
Yesterday was a dreary and rainy day. We went to a funeral. I did laundry before we left and just hung it inside to dry. Which was OK, it’s just I’m not ready to do that on a regular basis just yet.
I really should have done some again today since it is so nice, but I need to get this project done, and I really don’t like to mix the two if I don’t have to.
This week once again has a full schedule, too full, but ... I had to reschedule my horseshoeing appointment. It was yesterday. Due to the funeral, yes, I had to reschedule. It is now on the agenda for tomorrow (Wednesday).
Then Thursday, I went to go help daughter Jane. I am glad I don’t have to help sis Ferne. We had planned on today, but something came up for her, it didn’t work out. So we planned for next week.
Of course then comes Friday. Friday is always a full day for me. And Saturday afternoon, I’m invited to a baby shower for niece Carli Plank. Then it’s Sunday. I’m glad I can go to church. I hope I can clear my brain of debris and get renewed spiritual strength and just enjoy being with church friends.
I’m still trying to find a time slot to defrost both refrigerators. Maybe when I get home tomorrow. But I’ll have laundry to do. Maybe if I get up real early, I can do laundry before leaving for work.
My brain is getting old enough, it almost can’t handle multi-tasking. And my OCD or whatever kicks in sometimes. Like today, when I went to pick up Hubby at the workshop.
Because of the boys wanting to tel l me about the upcoming Christmas gathering for the handicapped children in the area, I got out of routine.
I’m not totally sure, but I think the older single girls of the community get together and put on a meal for the children, they have singing and I don’t know what all, but also all the children receive gifts. It is a much anticipated event for them.
And I guess the place where it is held is a secret except, Mark Mast was telling me he knows all about it, but he was not going to reveal any secrets. So I told him he has to tell me all about it afterward.
Anyway, in the meantime, Erwin ambles on out to the buggy. Usually, he waits in the lunch room until I drive up there. But since it was so nice, and he does have a problem with waiting on me, he decided to go on out.
Well, I go out and help him on the buggy, it was still out by the hitchrack. So yes, I helped him on, and I get on, and Diamond wouldn’t go. Because he was still tied up! Whatever! Oh dear! I get off, hoping no one saw me. But, of course, Mark was inside the window and saw it all! And did he ever laugh! Oh well — we all need a laugh now and then. It might as well be me to blunder.
I wanted to really make a hasty exit, but haste is definitely not one of Diamond’s strong points. Unless he’s in some sort of mood and something noisy comes from behind. Like a high-stepping, fast-paced horse or a rattly-bang trailer, then he’ll take off in a gallop. He did today, and he hasn’t done that all summer or longer. Maybe he’s just a summer horse or maybe in his second childhood. It makes me dread winter more and more.
I guess I better get this done so I can go out and clear off some raggedy flowerbeds.
In closing — may we be strengthened by yesterday’s rains, go straight in tomorrow’s wind and cherish each moment of the sunshine today.
I almost forgot, something I’m really good at, this forgetting thing, a couple of weeks ago, I had a recipe — mocha pudding — in my column. The recipe stated 1/2 butter, and it should have been a 1/2 cup of butter. Sorry about that.
Maybe with this week’s recipe, I can do better.
Pumpkin roll dessert
Cake
3 eegs
1 cup sugar
2/3 cup pumpkin
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Filling
11/2 cups milk
3-ounce package instant vanilla pudding
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
8 ounces cool whip (use to layer)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cake: Beat eggs fr 5 minutes. Gradually beat in 1 cup sugar. Stir in pumpkin and lemon juice. Mix together dry ingredients. Fold into pumpkin mixture. Spread into greased 15x10x1 baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Cool. Cut into cubes.
Filling: Mix pudding and milk, set aside until slightly thick. Mix cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar and vanilla. Fold pudding into cream cheese mixture. Layer cake, filling and cool whip in a 2- or 3-quart bowl. Repeat layers.