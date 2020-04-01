“That ye be not soon shaken in mind or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; who opposeth and exalted himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he is as God sitteth in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.” 2 Thessalonians 2:2, 3, 4
On this Tuesday as I write, it looks like another cloudy, sunless day. I guess we just have to make our own sunshine. At least it isn’t quite as dark as it was yesterday. And the sun does break through now and then. Every little bit helps.
The grass is getting greener by the day. In our case, it’s mostly clover. Once again, I have that to fight with.
But at this stage of the game, I feel there are more important things than spending money for a weed-free lawn. Like maybe saving my money for toilet paper. If I can find some!
Another break in the clouds, and the sun poured its golden light upon us. But there it goes again, behind the clouds.
Our churches have been called off for the time being. Sunday morning, all day actually, was so very quiet. No buddy traffic all day and only a couple of vehicles. It seemed so weird.
I went over to daughter Jane’s the other day, and Kaitlyn, 5, dear sweet innocent Kaitlyn, so totally unaffected by the coronavirus upheaval, was so excited. She had almost mastered the art of riding her half-pint-sized bike without training wheels.
She was eagerly awaiting her daddy’s return home so she could ask him if he sees anything different about her bike. She just knew he would say he doesn’t. Then she will tell him she can ride without training wheels! A huge win for her.
Are we as excited about our victories (overcoming temptations, or whatever it may be), and do we wait as eagerly for our father’s (savior) return? I’m asking myself!
Since we are all more homebound, I seem to have some time for some long-neglected projects. One being the quilt for grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder. I finally got that thing in frame. This time, I hope it will make it to their home without mishap.