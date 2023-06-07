“Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering unto him, that ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.” 2 Thessalonians 2:1,2,3
I do believe it is summer. It is quite warm. And really, it is beautiful. It is getting dry, but still, it is nice to have windows and doors open, no sweatshirt wearing. Hubby even has the fan going. Me, I don’t really like a fan, not turned directly on me anyway. I’d like a ceiling fan.
And yeah, it is getting dry. The grass is showing the stress. I don’t think I’ll mow again until we have a good rain.
Memorial Day morning, the sky was really red. It looked really beautiful, and yet, it was so red, it actually looked ominous.
Quite a few people went camping. The weather was almost perfect for camping. Only I thought the mornings were plenty cool. But then, a fire would feel good. And breakfast in the open air is just about the best thing about camping. But yeah, camping is probably history for us.
I got a really late start on this writing thing. I messed around too long this morning. I did laundry, and really, I don’t know what else. Granddaughters Andrea and Kaitlyn were here this afternoon getting books and chatting, which is really precious to me.
I left early to go get Hubby. I wanted to make a couple of stops before I got him. I went to F.D. for fly spray for Diamond. I had a bit left from last year. I forgot to spray him when I got home. Soon, he was stomping and pawing, hitting the side of the barn, really making a racket. I couldn’t even enjoy my tea break. So I went out and sprayed him. Then he stood quietly, hardly moving a muscle. That Wipe II with citronella really works!
I really think F.D. should teach his employees to talk nicer. I was writing my check and commented on it being May 30, and Nancy says, “Yeah, before we know it, summer will be past.” I was like, don’t talk like that! No offense, Nancy! Just kidding!
Hey, guess what?! The lost is found! First, it was the “foot” for Erwin’s cane. After searching every nook and cranny, one morning, I was fixing the bed and happened to look in the night stand by his side of the bed. I used to keep his CPAP machine in that shelf above the drawer. But that hated thing was retired long ago. Anyway, I saw this bag in there and wondered what?? I pulled it out and let out a whoop! It was the elusive “foot”!
Then Monday, after my first grandiose plans failed, I was going to strip the bed and wash those things, clean the windows, etc. Then realizing we would go to the visitation of my cousin Lucy Chupp on Monday evening, I didn’t want to start that big job and not be able to get it finished. I decided to clean the buggy. I was surprised it didn’t fall apart in shock!
But anyway, I still hadn’t found the buggy jack. I figured I’d have to use another jack we had. A very heavy, ungainly thing that I’m half scared of, thinking it will creel on me. Anyway, as I drug that thing out of the corner, then close by the door, I stared! There. Was. My. Buggy. Jack. In. Plain. Sight. I declare, it wasn’t there all the time. How could I have overlooked it? Obviously, I did. Unless — that old lady was playing tricks! I do believe I heard her snicker (not!).
I did have to go clean Monday morning. I really didn’t mind. It was such a nice morning to bike. The air was a bit chilly. As I passed the neighbors’ catalpa grove, I noticed how beautiful those trees are in full bloom. And they smelled wonderful! Ah! Country and summer, a wonderful combo!
In closing — muffins are cupcakes that woke up in the morning and said, “I’m not wearing any makeup today.”
It’s strawberry season, so let’s have muffins. Would these wear makeup? You decide!
Strawberry muffins
Dry ingredients:
21/4 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Wet ingredients:
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup yogurt or sour milk
1/3 cup oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
11/2 cups chopped strawberries
Topping:
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup raw sugar (or coarse sugar)
1/2 cup cinnamon
2 tablespoons cold butter, sliced
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Mix wet and dry ingredients separately, blend all together and fold in strawberries. Spoon into paper-lied muffin pan. Crumble topping and sprinkle over top. Bake 20-25 minutes.