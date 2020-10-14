“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended, but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press to the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us therefore, as many as be perfect, be thus minded; and in if anything ye be otherwise minded, God shall reveal even this unto you.” Philippians 3:13-15
Another beautiful fall morning! Monday morning, we had a pretty hard frost. It just about done in the stuff left in the gardens. Not that I had anything left in ours except a lone pepper plant and a couple of ground cherry plants. But I noticed tomato plants along the way looking quite droopy.
Progress is being made on the addition to Shady Crest. I can hardly wait to see what they will do with an already great facility!
County Line Road is getting to be quite the road. When people around here talk about online shopping, you can surmise they are traveling the “County Line.”
Speaking of progress being made, I was made aware last week of how far our way of life has progressed in the last few years. Too much too fast in some things, but don’t get me started.
Anyway, when we moved here, almost 12 years ago, they put in “piped-in” gas lights (propane) for us, which I thought was the next best thing to sliced bread! But in these not quite 12 years, we now have rechargeable-battery LED lights. And almost anything else you can slap a battery on.
Last week, when I was helping sis Barb with her packing, I had granddaughter Kaitlyn with me. Barb had some kerosene lamps she didn’t want. I wanted them because — well, I won’t use them, but I always liked kerosene lamps. The one looks so familiar, I can’t quite make the connection, but I do think I gave it to her as a gift many years ago.
Anyway, when I got home, I was cleaning them up, and Kaitlyn, who is 5, asked “What is a kerosene light?” I was like, What?! Well, yes, how should she know?
The one actually had a little bit of lamp oil in it, and although the wick was sort of gummed up, I could still light it. She was totally fascinated!
You know, in about a week’s time, our horse, with all (or at least some) of his not-good traits, his value just went up a couple of thousand dollars! He is not classy, nor does he have an impressive pedigree a mile long, but he is good!
The other day, when I backed away from the hitching rack in Arthur, he somehow managed to fall on his side. Oh, no! What to do? Well, I needed to get him unhitched, but the harness was pulled so tight, I almost didn’t have the strength to get the snaps loose. I just prayed for help.
Then the thought crossed my mind, “Where is Lester?” Just minutes before, Erwin had been visiting with Lester Hershberger as Lester was on his way to his truck. And sure enough, Lester heard the commotion and came to see what happened.
He helped me get Diamond unhitched and rolled the buggy out of the way. We waited a little bit, then Diamond decided he could get up. We checked him over, nothing seemed to be amiss, so Lester helped me get him hitched up again and we went on our way. Praise the Lord! I was so glad for Lester’s help and that Diamond took everything calmly.
Then one day, when we came home, I let Erwin off by the front door as always and drove out into the shed to unhitch. When I wanted to lead Diamond out of the shafts, something didn’t seem quite right. It was as if the buggy wanted to come along. I looked back. Oh, my! I had forgotten to unsnap the one back hold. I just said, “Whoa, Diamond.”
As calmly as I could, I went back and unsnapped the back hold. Diamond just stood there. Some horses would tear around, making a mess of torn harness, maybe even upsetting the buggy. Whew! Once again, thank you, Jesus!
I must be more careful. It almost makes me hyperventilate just writing about it!
In closing, he who wants milk should not sit in the middle of a pasture waiting for the cow to back up to him.
How about a hearty dish this week?
Cheeseburger pasta
11/2 cups uncooked whole-wheat
penne pasta (or pasta of choice)
3/4 pound lean ground beef
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 can (141/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes (or use fresh)
1 tablespoon dill pickle relish
2 tablespoons mustard
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 teaspoon steak seasoning
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Chopped green onions, optional
Cook pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
Drain pasta; add to meat mixture.
Stir in tomatoes, mustard, relish, ketchup, steak seasoning and seasoned salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 5 minutes.
Sprinkle with cheese. Remove from heat, cover, let stand until cheese is melted. Garnish with green onions if desired.