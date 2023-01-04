My Amish Home | Wishing everyone a blessed New Year
“The spirit of the Lord God is upon me; because the Lord hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; to proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn; to appoint unto them that mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness ...” Isaiah 61:1,2,3
Well, here we are, Christmas Day 2022 is now history. But only the celebration of it; Jesus, the reason we celebrate, is not history, is not in the past. He is ever before us, we are or can always reach out to him. Isn’t that a real day-brightener, a real hope when the days look gloomy? Or anytime, for that matter.
So — we survived the arctic blast or whatever is was that hit us last week. Whew! That was something! But we stayed safe if not exactly cozy. Our poor furnace just can’t keep up if the wind chill is in the -30s. Our poor mom, the wind was mostly out of the west, so her end of our humble abode caught the brunt of it.
We, of course, stayed inside Friday. Except me, I had to go out to chore. Thankfully, our horse had wind protection, so he didn’t have it too bad. Anyway, he never complained to me about it.
So now, today, it is a lovely, sunny day. The temperature is in the 20s, and it isn’t very windy. Still, it is a good day to stay inside. I didn’t go to my cleaning job this morning. Erwin has vacation from the workshop this week, so I sort of do, too.
I did go in yesterday morning but decided I don’t need to this morning. I could get used to this not having to get up so early and leaving twice a day. I like it, but at the same time, I know it’s just for a week, so it messes with me. I am a very routine person, too much so, but how do I not be? I try to not let it bother me, but still ...
And with all this cold weather, I’m not out much, and neither are the dogs. So I really do think they miss me. Occasionally, when Lloyds’ Aria, their Maltese house dog, is outside to do her business, and I happen to be outside, she’ll come galloping up here for a treat.
Yesterday afternoon, I took trash up to the dumpster, and Aria was outside. Lynetta hollered for her to come in. Talk about ignoring, she was the queen of ignoring, the brat. Because she was going to come with me to get a treat. And yeah, that’s what happened, then she went home and listened to Lynetta.
Last week one day, I stopped in by Rachel to drop off some stuff I got for her. Granddaughter Cynthia and Jamin and Janae were there. I hadn’t seen them in forever. Of course, whenever I go there, Aria comes to the door, clamoring all over, and I’ll play with her.
This time, I was talking to the littles. Janae came toddling over, and I picked her up, talking with her. Then I realized Aria was really quiet. I looked around, and there she sat, head hanging, her nose almost touching the rug. She was POUTING! It was hilarious! After Janae went to play, I talked to Aria, soon she was her bouncy self. What a brat! But I love her.
I am always amazed at the perception of dogs and their personality. And to think, I used to be scared spitless of dogs, any size!
As I sat by my desk, gazing out the window, enjoying the sun (from the inside!) and thanking God that I can see blue sky and fluffy white clouds, I saw a jet coming. I wondered, will it be above that cloud, or will it fly through it? If it goes through it, would it be like going through a cotton ball? That is something I probably will never do, fly in a jet. But that is on my sis Ferne’s bucket list. I told her it may be possible for her, but I don’t think it’s for me.
My closing for this week is also my recipe for the week. I’m wishing everyone a blessed New Year!
Recipe for a happy New Year
Take 12 fine, full-grown months, see that these are thoroughly free from all old memories of bitterness, rancor, hate and jealousy; cleanse them completely from every clinging spite; pick off all specks of pettiness and littleness; in short, see that these months are freed from all the past — have them as fresh and clean as when they first came from the great storehouse of time.
Cut these months into 30 or 31 equal parts. This batch will keep for just one year. Do not attempt to make up the whole batch at one time (so many people spoil the entire lot this way), but prepare one day at a time, as follows:
Into each day, put 12 parts of faith, 11 of patience, 10 of courage, nine of work (some people omit this ingredient and so spoil the flavor of the rest), eight of hope, seven of fidelity, six of liberality, five of kindness, four of rest (leaving this out is like leaving the oil out of the salad — don’t do it), three of prayer, two of meditation and one well-selected resolution. If you have no conscientious scruples, put in about a teaspoonful of good spirits, a dash of fun, a pinch of folly, a sprinkling of play and a heaping cupful of good humor.
Pour into the whole adlibitum and mix with a vim. Cook thoroughly in a fervent heat; garnish with a few smiles and a sprig of joy; then serve with quietness, unselfishness and cheerfulness, and a happy new year will be a certainty. — H.M.S.