”If thou turn away thy foot from the sabbath, from doing thy pleasure on my holy day; and call the sabbath a delight, the holy of the Lord, honorable; and shall honor him, not doing thine own ways, nor finding thine own pleasure, nor speaking thine own words: Then shall thou delight thyself in the Lord. And I will cause thee to ride upon the high places of the Earth, and feed thee with the heritage of Jacob thy father; for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it. Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy that it cannot hear.” Isaiah 58:13-14, 59:1
Another cold, cloudy, windy day. It is May, and my mind thinks it should be warm and sunny. But I kind of think it is this way almost every spring. We, as failing, weak humans, or at least me, as one, want spring now.
But isn’t it wonderful that we have an all-powerful, all-knowing God that controls the weather? Wouldn’t we failing, weak humans really make a mess of things?
I think the Spirea bushes are almost done blooming, so maybe it will get warm now. Those bushes look pretty when they bloom, but I always said I don’t want any. As if that would make a difference!
Saturday morning was cold, but it was an awesomely beautiful morning, so quiet, so peaceful — in our little spot of the universe, anyway.
It was really a pleasant day, which was good, as there were several events taking place. Something for everyone.
A horse sale if you’re into horses, a dog seminar if you’re into dogs — which, yeah, it seems our community has really “gone to the dogs”!
Then, if you are an auction attendee, there was an estate auction at the Gingerich Auction House.
I’m not any of those — although I could get addicted to auctions! But I don’t have the money or actually need anything.
Except I have one desire. Notice I said “desire,” not “need.” I really would like to have a roll-top desk. Actually, it kind of hinges on need, but I can get along without one.
I did have an enjoyable afternoon even if I didn’t go to any of the above.
Our daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale brought their family and pallet shop workers for the horse sale. Cynthia and her girls had shopping to do, so I went with them.
We just shopped local. They don’t have shops like we do — fabric and shoe stores, Shady Crest, etc. We got our lunch at Shady Crest and brought it home to eat with Hubby, since he couldn’t go along.
I decided to try their “Katie’s Specialty.” Oh, my. If you haven’t tried it, it is your loss. Those things are the last word delicious!
We had the best afternoon. Only two things were wrong with it: We didn’t get to visit with Freeman and the boys, and the afternoon was way too short!
But anyway, today was horseshoeing day. And you all know how I don’t like that. It’s not so bad; it’s just I have so much dead time. I don’t have time to come home and then go back.
This morning, I decided to console myself and go to Shady Crest before heading out. I got their bacon, egg and cheese croissant. Another mistake! Now I’ll want to make excuses why I have to stop and get a breakfast sandwich!
Oh, yes — we have puppies in the barn! Maggie the Dachshund has five puppies. Whew! I’m glad that ordeal is over with. I was so afraid she’d have problems or wouldn’t take care of them. It is her first litter. But she’s a natural.
They are now four days old and not very cute yet. I can hardly wait till they find their puppy legs and start toddling about. Talk about taking long to chore!
I really wish Jeffrey would need room for some more! Of course, before long, he’ll be getting married and move out.
Maybe he won’t have room for his dogs right away.
One morning last week on the way home from work, I stopped in at Tools Plus. Before I left, granddaughter Cynthia and Jamin came in. When I was ready to leave, I asked Jamin if he wanted to go with me. At first he said no, but then he decided he wanted to after all.
I thought it was a real treat and privilege to take him with me. I could just drop him off at Grandma Rachel’s house, which is where Cynthia was going anyway.
In closing, it isn’t the farm that makes a farmer, it’s the love, hard work and character.
Do you still have rhubarb you
want to use up? How about this spread for toast, biscuits, french toast, whatever ...
Orange Rhubarb Spread
4 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb
2 cups water
1 (6-ounce) frozen orange-juice concentrate
1 (1.75-ounce) box powdered fruit pectin
4 cups sugar
In a large saucepan, bring rhubarb and water to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer uncovered for 7-8 minutes or until rhubarb is tender. Drain and reserve cooking liquid. Cool rhubarb and liquid to room temperature.
Place rhubarb in a blender; cover and process until pureed. Transfer to a 4-cup measuring cup; add enough reserved cooking liquid to measure
21/3 cups. Return to saucepan.
Add orange-juice concentrate and pectin; bring to a full rolling boil, stirring constantly. Stir in sugar.
Return to full rolling boil; boil and stir for 1 minute.
Remove from heat; skim off foam. Pour into jars or freezer containers; cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.
Cover and let stand overnight or until set, but not longer than 24 hours.
Refrigerate to three weeks or freeze up to 12 months.