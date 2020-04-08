“Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men. See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men, rejoice evermore. Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: For this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” 1 Thessalonians 5:14-18
The last day of March, is it going out like a lamb? Or a lion? It’s cloudy, chilly, so it’s anyone’s guess. Maybe kind of like a lamb, since yesterday was so nice and sunny all day.
It was so much fun to do laundry. Even my bungee-strapped wringer didn’t take away much from the fun. I just jerked another knot in it to make it tighter. It helped some.
I had my laundry all done, folded and put away before lunch. I even got one fridge defrosted before lunch. The other one had to wait until after lunch.
When I had that done, I went outside. It is amazing how the sun can infuse me with energy! I cleaned off the debris from our tea patch, dug out some Egyptian walking onions that had strayed too far afield. Those things are so prolific. Actually, I call them invasive.
I cleaned up some flower beds. Once again, my roses I planted last year froze this winter. Used to be I didn’t have any problems. Now the last couple of winters, they froze.
Of course, I wasn’t really surprised at a couple of the plants. They didn’t look too great when I bought them. I hope I learned my lesson. I can’t nurse them back to health. My thumb isn’t green enough!
I sprayed the clover in our yard, so I’m hoping that will halt the growth of that invasive stuff. I’m thinking I might just get weed and feed after all. Our yard looks sickly.
We had a finch yesterday. I think it was a house finch. It was sitting in one of our weeping cherry trees just singing its heart out. We were wishing we would have bird seed and a feeder. But by the time I get some, it will probably have moved on to better accommodations.
Quite a few people are mowing their yards. I really wanted to but also wanted to clean up the flower beds, etc., first. Now today, with the clouds and coolness, I am totally out of the mood again.
We didn’t have church Sunday. It seems so not right. I dearly miss the spiritual food and fellowship of neighbors and church people.
It seems everything feels so abnormal. Whenever I have to go get groceries, or maybe gas, I get this nervous stomach, like I’m doing something I shouldn’t.
I really would like to clean out the shed and take my recycle stuff to the recycle bin, but I’m afraid we shouldn’t do something like that at this time. Everything is so weird. People are so paranoid.
What with this “social distancing,” we don’t have much contact with others, and all that gets discussed is the depressing COVID-19.
The only visitors we have are the dogs. They hang around our door, hoping for a handout. If the inside door is open, I can look over there and have four to six pairs of eyes watching my every move.
At least three of them are in “mama mode.” I think in about a week or two, the puppy population will explode.
In closing — advertising is a business that makes us think that we have longed all our lives for something we have never even heard of before.
Everyone stay safe, healthy and happy. And if nothing else, exercise your common sense. Trust God. Keep the faith.
And try this palate-pleasing pizza. If you are short on time, use a pizza crust mix and cherry pie filling.