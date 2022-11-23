My Amish Home | You know what they say about things coming in threes
“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” Philipians 4:6
“Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” Thessalonians 5:17,18
“Therefore I say unto you, take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not life more than meat, and the body than raiment?” Matthew 6:25
“But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness ...” Matthew 6:33
Today, the first day of a new week. And it is a very lovely day. Cold, yes, but it is November you know. We had a short, sweet snow shower Saturday morning. Sweet in the fact that it didn’t hang around. I’m happy if that is our total snowfall for this winter. Or am I? Whatever — I’ll put on my big girl boots and deal with it.
Ah yes, it is Monday. I have to get this done today. Tomorrow, my usual writing day, I have an appointment to get my tooth cut out. I don’t know what shape my brain will be in after being put to sleep. That is such a weird feeling. But Dr. Banghart is good, I have no qualms about that.
And yes, now my thoughts are skittering around like leaves in a November wind.
My sis just left me a message telling me she’ll pick me up a bit early, especially if it would be snowing. What does she mean — snowing??!! It’s clear and sunny. Does she know something I don’t??!!
Anyway, on with the project. I had a pretty good week last week. It seems if I lecture myself good, I can get things done.
My mom, sis Barb and I went to visit out Aunt Lucy Yutzy and JoEllen last Thursday. They were both in real good spirits. And JoEllen’s sis Karen was there, too. She does really good taking care of her mom and sister. We had a good visit.
I actually got the house cleaned when we got back. It took some doing, but I kept at it, surprisingly. I knew Friday I would have laundry to do. And also, U usually leave early in the afternoon to do a couple of my cleaning jobs.
I’ve been having some laundry day woes again. Ever since my best spinner has been repaired, it is quite temperamental. And fussy. It has to be loaded just so, or it will be off balance. Twice I had to kick start it. Yes, I kicked it, well, just a nudge with my foot. And the generator gets crabby and stops for no apparent reason sometimes. And my one clothesline on the patio came down twice. I got a bigger fastener the second time. It seems to be holding OK.
So now, maybe, they say things come in threes, so yeah, maybe now things will level out and be OK.
When I did the chores Sunday evening, my heart dropped clear to my toes. Our hose could barely walk to the shed, and I was, what now?? Diamond, you can’t be lame. You just can’t! What will we do??
I eve laid awake during the night considering our options. Not a new horse. No, not at the beginning of the winter. I finally thought of a song with the chorus, “Take your burden to the Lord and leave it there.” I did. I turned over and went to sleep.
But I must say, it was with some trepidation that I went to chore this morning.
When I opened the barn door and Diamond walked in without a limp in sight, I felt like shouting, dancing, singing. But I didn’t, I knew it would scare him. I just said, “Thank you, Jesus!” Oh, what a wonderful day!
And surely, surely it won’t snow tomorrow!
A wonderful day, except at 5:30 p.m. and still no mail. Something happened yesterday that I don’t think ever happened in all my born days. We got our mail on Sunday! The mail, of course, didn’t go Friday, it being Veterans Day. Then Saturday, I guess it got too late. Our route is way short on help. Or I guess that’s the problem.
In closing — The wonderful thing about writing is that there is always a blank page waiting. The terrifying thing about writing is that there is always a blank page waiting. — J.K. Rowling
Maybe you’d like this pecan pie for your Thanksgiving dinner.
Pecan pie
Filling:
8 egg yolks
4 cups sour cream
4 cups sugar
1 cup flour
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 teaspoon salt
Topping:
6 egg whites
3 cups brown sugar
3 cups pecans, divided and chopped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Have three baked pie crusts ready to go. Combine ingredients for filling in a saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Put 1/2 cup of chopped pecans into each baked pie crust. Divide filling evenly into each pie.
Topping: Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gradually add brown sugar and continue beating until stiff. While filling is still warm, spread 1/3 of topping over each filling. Immediately sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped pecans over top. Bake for 12 to 13 minutes or until golden.