MAHOMET — More than 100 different sodas from throughout the United States will be available at Saturday’s Mahomet Soda Festival.
The daylong event (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) downtown will also feature a couple of Fighting Illini athletes, music and children’s games.
The Mahomet Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the festival, and Chamber Director Walter Pierce said a big crowd is expected.
Last year, the event was held in September, as things were starting to reopen after pandemic restrictions were loosened.
“We were very pleased” with the turnout, Pierce said.
“We were hoping for 2,000 to 4,000 people, and we unofficially put our count at 3,000 based on purchases and the crowd,” he added. “We’re hoping for more this year as more and more restrictions are lifted.”
Last year’s turnout would likely have been higher were it not for the stifling heat. The thermometer reached 97 degrees — a good temperature for cooling off with a soda, but not much else.
The soda festival, started in 2012, was originally held in Homer but had to be moved. Mahomet officials were hoping to hold it in 2020, but couldn’t because of COVID-19.
Three tasting options will be available — a tasting card that allows nine tastings for $5; an unlimited wristband for $25; or a family pack for two unlimited tastings and two of the $9 cards for $50. Both the unlimited and the family pack come with a souvenir soda glass with the festival’s logo and the name of the sponsor.
Two tents will be set up where tickets can be purchased.
Soda will also be for sale to take home.
Illini quarterback Art Sitkowski and men’s basketball player Dain Dainja will be on hand to sign autographs. Sitkowski will sign from noon to 2 p.m., and Dainja will sign from 2 to 4 p.m. The autographs are free, and there is a limit of one per person. Photos will be available by request at no charge.
The Hobnob String Band and the Bashful Youngens will provide music.
The Hobnob String Band is an acoustic musical group that plays tunes ranging from old time to bluegrass to blues. The Bashful Youngens, based in Champaign, feature a musical style ranging between modern folk and alt-country.
The kids area will feature a variety of bounce houses, obstacle courses and free games all day. A trackless train will take passengers through downtown Mahomet.
T-shirts will be available to buy on the day of the event.