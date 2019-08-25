For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Seniors bowling league meeting. Noon Monday,Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 N. McKinley, C. Looking for bowlers age 55 or older to join our seniors league. Open bowling after the meeting. Arrowhead Sages League is handicapped, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to have fun. The league meets at 1 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9. Call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Streaming Services,” Monday; “Microsoft PowerPoint: Part II,” Wednesday. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Caregivers Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Monical’s, 500 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. Speakers will be state Rep. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, and state Sen. Jason Barrickman, R-Bloomington. New members are always welcome, as well as those who would like to attend as guests. For information, call Sandy Rudin at 815-222-1669.
Euchre Night. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. For beginners and experienced players. Must by 50-plus to attend. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to the Smart Phone — Android,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 3, $25; “Tablets, What?,” 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 4, $25; “Digital Photo Storage,” 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 5, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668 for more information.
Rules of the Road. 9 a.m. Sept. 4, Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U, 217-367-1544, ext. 277. Class to assist participants preparing to renew their driver’s license. No registration or fee.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 5, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. The 11-part series, held on the first Thursday of each month through Dec. 5, is designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Session eight on Sept. 5 is on “Stress Management.” “Financial Affairs,” Oct. 3. Attend all or drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule. Free. For information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Keys.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, dinner roll, pineapple chunks, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Wednesday: Ham salad, creamy broccoli soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers, peaches.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, midori blend veggies, corn, bun, apple slices.
Friday: Pork tenderloin, potato casserole, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, pears.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
CU Canteen: Volunteers needed to hand out clothes and/or just listen to the homeless on their canteen runs. The volunteer would accompany drivers. They are also in great need of people willing to go through a bit of training to drive vans. Volunteer when it is convenient for you.
Peace Meal of Rantoul: Volunteers needed for delivering meals and serving meals at congregate sites in Rantoul.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen: Weekend volunteers are needed for seniors who can be on their feet for two hours and do a bit of lifting.