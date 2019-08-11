For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
PenPal Appreciation and Recruitment Ice Cream Social. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Eagle’s View Supportive Living, 200 W. International Ave., Rantoul. Family Service RSVP’s PenPal program matches seniors to fourth and fifth graders in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties to writer letters throughout the year. We will be honoring our past penpals and hoping to recruit others into the program. Everyone 55 and older is invited to join us. Lots of door prizes. Free. Register no later than Monday. Call 217-359-6500.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday, 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Taking Pictures on Your Phone or Tablet,” Monday. “Ebooks+ for Android Phones and Tablets,” Wednesday. Bring your own devices. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Rules of the Road. 1 p.m. Thursday, Paxton Park District, 601 S. Fall St., Paxton, 217-379-4203; noon Aug. 18, Rantoul Recreation Building, 100 E. Flessner, Rantoul, 217-893-5702. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver’s license. No registration or fee.
Euchre Night. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. For beginners and experienced players. Must by 50 plus to attend. Other session on Aug. 29. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Senior bowling league meeting. Noon Friday, Western Bowl, 917 Francis Drive, C. Open bowling after the meeting. Looking for bowlers age 50 or older to join our senior citizens league. The league is handicapped, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to have fun. The league meets at 1 p.m. Fridays starting Aug. 30. Call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21, Cityview (4th Floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave,. C.A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Vinny Santinelli. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speakers: Rachelle Hendrickson and Rodney Wildman, at Prairie Pavilion 1, Mattoon, both are registered through the Board of Polysomnographic Sleep Technologists and through the American Board of Sleep Medicine. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, bread, watermelon.
Wednesday: Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, roll, apple oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Taco salad with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, sour cram and taco sauce, pineapple taco chips, cake.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, texas toast, mixed melon salad with grapes.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, Rantoul: Looking for volunteers to help stock food pantry, also clothing center worker. Work in two-hour shifts.
Project Read: This is a Parkland College Tutoring program for adult learners seeking to improve their writing, reading and/or speaking English as a second language. They will train you to be a tutor.
Courage Connection: They are looking for receptionists, Children’s Play Group helpers, and volunteers in their Connections ReSale Store in Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.