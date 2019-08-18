For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Online Dating, is it for you? 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. This talk will go over different websites used, how to create the most optimized profile, general do’s and don’ts and best safety practices. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Cityview (4th Floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave,. C.A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Vinny Santinelli. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Aug. 26, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Microsoft PowerPoint: Part I,” Wednesday. “Intro to Streaming Services,” Aug. 26. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Food distribution. For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speakers: Rachelle Hendrickson and Rodney Wildman at Prairie Pavilion 1, Mattoon, both registered through the Board of Polysomnographic Sleep Technologists and through the American Board of Sleep Medicine. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Call 217-477-5220.
Seniors bowling league meeting. Noon Aug. 26,Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 N. McKinley, C. Open bowling after the meeting. Looking for bowlers age 55 or older to join our seniors league. Arrowhead Sages League is handicapped, so you don’t have to be a good bowler to have fun. The league meets at 1 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9. Call Denise Perry at 217-898-5104.
Ford-Iroquois Retired Teachers Association. 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Monical’s, 500 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. Planned speakers for this meeting will be Rep. Tom Bennett and Sen. Jason Barrickman. New members are always welcome, as well as those who would like to attend as guests. For information, call Sandy Rudin at 1-815-222-1669.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, applesauce, bread stick, brownie bites, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Roasted pork, zucchini bake, broccoli-cauliflower mix, bread, Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, bread, dreamsicle gelatin.
Friday: Steak burger, lettuce and tomato slices, rotini vegetable salad, bun, cantaloupe.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Champaign Public Library: Needing volunteers on Monday and/or Thursday morning in their Friendshop Bookstore at the main branch. Call Vicky for more information.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County: Volunteers are needed in their upstairs area to help organize books, linens, housewares, office supplies, pictures and more. Hours are flexible. Bring a friend.
Brookstone Estates, Tuscola: Looking for volunteers to read to residents, call bingo and help with activity projects.