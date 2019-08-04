For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 217-819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5, new location, 2740 S. Philo Road, U. Located in The Pines shopping center, southeast corner of the intersection of Philo Road and Windsor Drive. Monthly meeting. Speaker: Sherry Steigmann, “How Illinois Universities Create Toxic Environments: Micro-Aggressions and Unconscious Bias.” Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807.
Strong for Life exercise. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Free. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 217-253-2325.
Rules of the Road. 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fairbury VFW, 205 E. Locust, Fairbury, 815-692-4210; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C, 217-359-6500.Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver’s license. No registration or fee.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for iPhones & iPads,” Wednesday. Bring your own iPad or iPhone. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Girls’ Night Out. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. Come enjoy an evening that is filled with tories, support, fun and laughter. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Senior potluck. Noon Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Stevick hosts a potluck on the second Thursday of each month. The main dish will be provided. Just bring a small side dish to share and join the fun. Great door prizes. Call 217-359-6500.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Call 217-477-5220.
Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Call 253-2325.
Stepping Stone Mosaic Course. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. Learn how to design and create a mosaic stepping stone. Limited to 10 participants. All materials included. Cost, $12. Registration and payment is required in advance either online through Eventbrite or at Senior Source. Call 217-274-7239 for information.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Tablets for Beginners - Kindle Fire,” 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, $25; and “Tablets, What?,” 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 15, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, bread, watermelon.
Wednesday: Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, roll, apple oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Taco salad with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, sour cram and taco sauce, pineapple taco chips, cake.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, texas toast, mixed melon salad with grapes.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
PenPals: Volunteers are needed to correspond, through the old-fashioned way of writing and mailing a letter, with fourth and fifth graders in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt Counties. Help us teach our next generation the “real” way to communicate.
Champaign Public Library: Looking for volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 in the Children Services Department. Volunteers will be assembling early literacy items into Ready, Set, Read bags.
Habitat for Humanity: Need volunteers to organize second floor of the store. Bring a friend and make you own schedule.