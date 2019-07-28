For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Breakfast café. 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays), CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Hot breakfast for a small donation and annual registration for those age 60 and older. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Craft Afternoon — Mason Jar Luminaries. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. All materials are included. Course is limited to 10 participants. Course costs $10. To register, call 217-274-7239 or visit seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Caregivers Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous. 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Have fun, stay fit and be fabulous all summer long. On July 30, Chair Yoga — Steve Willette. Part of the Tuesdays at Ten weekly series. No registration, no fees. Call 217-403-2070 for more information.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 7, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Microsoft Excel: Part II,” Wednesday; and “Ebooks+ for iPhones & iPads,” Aug. 7. Bring your own iPad or iPhone; training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. The 11-part series, held on the first Thursday of each month through Dec. 5, is designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Attend all or drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule. Session seven on Thursday is on “Safety.” Free. For information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Keys.
Utility Bill Review Breakdown. 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, presents a one-on-one utility bills analysis by CUB Advocates. Bring your phone and/or electric bills to see where you may be able to reduce your payments. To register, call 217-274-7239 or visit seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Euchre Night. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. For beginners and experienced players. Must by 50-plus to attend. Other sessions on Aug. 15 and 29. To register, call 217-274-7239 or visit seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Aug. 5, new temporary location, 2740 S. Philo Road, U. Located in The Pines shopping center, southeast corner of the intersection of Philo Road and Windsor Drive. Monthly meeting. Speaker: Sherry Steigmann, “How Illinois Universities Create Toxic Environments: Micro-Aggressions and Unconscious Bias.” Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807 for more information.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to Smart Phone — iPhone,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668 for more information.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, dinner roll, pineapple chunks, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Wednesday: Ham salad, creamy broccoli soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers, peaches.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, midori blend veggies, corn, bun, apple slices.
Friday: Pork tenderloin, potato casserole, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, pears.Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email site.rsvp@gmail.com.
PenPals: Volunteers are needed to correspond, through the old-fashioned way of writing and mailing a letter, with fourth- and fifth-graders in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties. Help us teach our next generation the “real” way to communicate.
Believers and Achievers, Champaign: Weekday receptionists needed.
Family Service of Champaign County: (when needed) Senior Transportation; provide seniors with rides to appointments, grocery store, etc. using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement is available.