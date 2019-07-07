For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Informal, come alone or with a partner. Open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 217-819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday and July 17, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for iPhones & iPads,” Monday; and “Getting to Know Kindles,” Wednesday; and “Ebooks+ for Phones & Tablets,” July 17. Bring your own android phone or tablet. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous. 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Have fun, stay fit, and be fabulous all summer long. On July 9, Tai Chi – Philip Brewer. Part of the Tuesdays at Ten weekly series. No registration, no fees. Call 217-403-2070.
Coffee Talk. 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main St. A free social hour for adults ages 60 and older. Complimentary refreshments are served and once a month there is a guest speaker. Call 217-485-5558.
Rules of the Road. Noon Wednesday, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 217-819-3961; 9:30 a.m. Thursday, LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N., Charleston, 217-639-5150. No registration or fee.
Senior potluck. Noon Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Stevick hosts a potluck on the second Thursday of each month. The main dish will be provided. Just bring a small side dish to share and join the fun. Great door prizes. Call 217-359-6500.
Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District, 217-367-1544.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17, Cityview (4th Floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave., C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Chrissy Sparks. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Social Networking,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 18, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668 for more information.
50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do, how about joining this Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low-impact cardio exercise. For information, call Darius at 217-819-3961.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken enchiladas, baked beans, Harvard beets, bread, apricots, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, baby baker potatoes, vegetable blend, bun, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Chili mac with beans, spinach romaine salad with dressing packet, dinner roll, overnight fruit salad.
Thursday: Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, cauliflower/pea salad, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday: Turkey/cheese sandwich with mayo packet, lettuce and tomato slices, summer salad, bun, peaches.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Food For Seniors: Sackers, box handlers, substitute drivers and assistants needed to provide groceries to low-income seniors. Start at 7 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and be finished by 9 a.m.
Peace Meals of Rantoul: Looking for volunteers for delivering meals and serving meals at congregate sites in Rantoul.