For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Breakfast café. 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays), CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Hot breakfast for a small donation and annual registration for those age 60 and older. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Informal, come alone or with a partner. Open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 217-819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.
Strong for Life exercise. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Free. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 217-253-2325.
Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous. 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Have fun, stay fit and be fabulous all summer long. On July 16, Mindfulness and Meditation — Cory Wilson. Part of the Tuesdays at Ten weekly series. No registration, no fees. Call 217-403-2070.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Cityview (4th Floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave., C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Chrissy Sparks. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 24, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for Phones & Tablets,” Wednesday; “Ebooks+ for Kindles,” July 22; and “Microsoft Excel: Part I,” July 24. Bring your own tablet or e-reader; Kindle tablet or e-reader; training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Stop Senior Scammers. 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Brookdale Senior Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane, U. This event is free and allows people to learn how to avoid popular scams and make them less vulnerable. Call 217-328-3150 for reservations.
Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday, Wesley Student Center and United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Food distribution. For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220.
Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call 253-2325.
Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District, 217-367-1544.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 25,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complimentary lunch, information from health care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. John Lee board certified ophthalmologist, private practice since 1979 with hospital appointments at Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Free. To register or for more information, call 217-253-2323 or toll-free at 877-223-6109.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun, pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, bread, watermelon.
Wednesday: Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, roll, apple oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Taco salad with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce,pineapple, taco chips, cake.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, Texas toast, mixed melon salad with grapes.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County, Rantoul: Looking for volunteers to help stock food pantry, also clothing center worker. Work in two-hour shifts.
Project Read: This is a Parkland College tutoring program for adult learners seeking to improve their writing, reading and/or speaking English as a second language. They will train you to be a tutor.
OSF Healthcare: Seeking volunteers in the surgical waiting room, gift shop, information desk and to provide wheelchair transportation through the main areas of the hospital.