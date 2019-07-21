For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Hearing health. 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Evergreen Place Assisted Living, Activity Room, 4114 W. Springfield Ave., C. Quednau Quality Hearing will do a presentation about “Hearing Health Awareness.” Contact Evergreen to sign up 217-530-4300.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for Kindles,” Monday; and “Microsoft Excel: Part I,” Wednesday. Bring your own tablet or e-reader; Kindle tablet or e-reader; training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Quednau Quality Hearing. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Champaign County Fairgrounds, Urbana. Come visit us for a free video picture of the inside of your ears at Senior Day at the Champaign County Fair’s Health fair. Shuttle service is available from the parking lot, and admission is free.
Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous. 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Have fun, stay fit, and be fabulous all summer long. On July 23, chair yoga by Steve Willette. Part of the Tuesdays at Ten weekly series. No registration, no fees. Call 217-403-2070.
Getting Curious! Travel Tips for Seniors with Wolters World. 7 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Green St. Learn the best way to travel when you are travelling alone or with friends. Senior travel tips and more from Dr. Mark Wolters from Wolters World. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complimentary lunch, information from health care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. John Lee, board-certified ophthalmologist, private practice since 1979 with hospital appointments at Decatur Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
Decades Street Dance. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, North Street between Vermilion and Hazel streets, Danville, will be closed off. The dance presented by Senior Source Danville is for ages 50 and older. Parking available in lot on corner of Hazel and North as well as on Vermilion Street. The Dixie Flyers will play hits from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Come dressed in attire that represents your favorite decade. Free, but donations will be accepted for the Fischer Theatre renovations. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Craft Afternoon — Mason Jar Luminaries. 1 to 3:30 p.m. July 29, Senior Source Danville, 7 E. North St., Danville. All materials are included. Course is limited to 10 participants. Course costs $10. To register, call 217-274-7239 or seniorsourcedanville.com/upcoming-events.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. The 11-part series, held on the first Thursday of each month through Dec. 5, is designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Attend all or drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule. The seventh session on Aug. 1 is on “Safety.” “Stress Management,” Sept. 5. Free. For session descriptions or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Keys.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to Smart Phone — iPhone,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 6, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do, how about joining this Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. For information, call Darius at 217-819-3961.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, applesauce, bread stick, brownie bites, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Roasted pork, zucchini bake, broccoli-cauliflower mix, bread, Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, bread, dreamsicle gelatin.
Friday: Steak burger, lettuce and tomato slices, rotini vegetable salad, bun, cantaloupe.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
PenPals: Volunteers are needed to correspond, through the old-fashioned way of writing and mailing a letter, with fourth- and fifth-graders in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties. Help teach the next generation the “real” way to communicate.
Believers and Achievers, Champaign: Weekday receptionists need.
Family Service of Champaign County: (when needed) Senior transportation; provide seniors with rides to appointments, grocery store, etc. using your own vehicle. Mileage reimbursement will be available.