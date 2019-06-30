For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Breakfast café. 6:30 to 9:15 a.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays), CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Hot breakfast for a small donation and annual registration for those age 60 and older. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (except July 3 and 4), Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Bridge Club. 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C. Informal, come alone or with a partner. Open to all seniors and is free to play, if enough show to hold games. Call 217-819-3901 or email sean.hurst@champaignparks.com.
Strong for Life exercise. 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville. Free. Call 217-443-2999 or email info@agestrong.org.
Senior exercise. 9:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Strong for Life program is used. Call Jarman Center, 217-253-2325.
Tuesdays at Ten: Fit & Fabulous. 10 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Have fun, stay fit, and be fabulous all summer long. On July 2, Tai Chi – Philip Brewer. Part of the Tuesdays at Ten weekly series. No registration, no fees. Call 217-403-2070.
Adult Crafternoon: Patriotic Centerpiece. 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Come craft with us. Make a atriotic centerpiece perfect for Fourth of July celebrations. All materials are provided. Call 217-403-2070.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Digital Photo Storage,” 9 a.m. to noon Friday, $25; “Computer Understanding,” 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 8-12, $85; “Tablet, What?,” 9 a.m. to noon July 10, $25; “Ins and Outs of the Internet,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 11 and 18, $45. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220.
Free bingo. 2:15 p.m. every Friday, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main, Tuscola. Free. Call 253-2325.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. July 8 and 2 p.m. July 10, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Ebooks+ for iPhones & iPads,” July 8; and “Getting to Know Kindles,” July 10. Bring your own android phone or tablet. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Rules of the Road. Noon July 10, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 217-819-3961; 9:30 a.m. July 11, LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N., Charleston, 217-639-5150. No registration or fee.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17,Cityview (fourth floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave., C. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Chrissy Sparks. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Champaign, Homer, Ludlow, Rantoul, Tolono and Urbana. Also, Fisher, Mahomet and Sidney are home-delivered only.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, dinner roll, pineapple chunks, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Wednesday: Ham salad, creamy broccoli soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers, peaches.
Thursday: Closed for Independence Day.
Friday: Pork tenderloin, potato casserole, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, pears.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Freedom Celebration: Looking for volunteers to help with the Freedom Celebration on July 4. There are many different positions that need filled. Call our office and see if there is a way you can help.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen: Weekend volunteers are needed for seniors who can be on their feet for two hours and do a bit of lifting.
Drivers: We really need help in our Meals on Wheels, Food For Seniors, Senior Transportation and other programs needing drivers. Join the RSVP family. Drop in at the Stevick Senior Center or call 217-359-6500 for information.
Hope Meadows: Looking for a new board member interested in making a difference in a community like Hope Meadows to help guide existing leadership toward improving the lives of seniors as they age in place.