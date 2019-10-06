For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting with speaker. Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807.
Tech Help at Douglass. Noon Mondays, Oct. 7-Dec. 2, Douglass Branch Library, 504 E. Grove St., C. Get tech help free on Mondays from U of I School of Information Science students. Stop by with your questions. Call 217-403-2090.
Tuesdays at Ten: Innovation. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. A weekly series for adults, through Oct. 29. October 8: “Coocoo for Cocoa: From Bean to Bar.” Call 217-403-2070.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Facebook,” Monday and “Getting to Know iPhones and iPads,” Oct. 9. Bring your iPad or iPhone to class. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Rules of the Road. 9:30 a.m. Thursday, LifeSpan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N, Charleston, 217-638-5150; Noon Thursday, Champaign Park District’s Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., 217-819-3961; 10 a.m. Friday, Gibson City Senior Center, 215 E. Third St., Gibson City, 217-784-4891. No registration.Senior potluck. Noon Thursday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Stevick hosts a potluck on the second Thursday of each month. The main dish will be provided. Just bring a small side dish to share and join the fun. Great door prizes. Call 217-359-6500.
Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Food distribution.For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Cityview (4th Floor of the Train Station), 45 E. University Ave,. C.A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by The Belairs. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Gals get your pinkies ready. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, Stevick Senior Center, 15 Main St., C. RSVP is having a tea party. It is free to attend, but reservations are request.ome with a hat if you wish and share your best stories. Call 217-359-6500.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to the Smart Phone - iPhone,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, broccoli, bun, strawberry oatmeal bar, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef stew with vegetables, creamy cole slaw, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s pie, Harvard beets, fruit, biscuit, graham crackers.
Thursday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, cornbread, pineapple pistachio dessert.
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, tomatoes and zucchini, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
CU Canteen: They are in need of drivers and volunteers to assist in delivering meals to the homeless. Items are also needed for the cooler temperatures: long sleeved sweater or shirts (medium-3X), medium-sized men’s underwear, size 6 women’s underwear, socks, gloves and bottled water. To donate or volunteer, call 217-359-6500.
PenPal Program: Would you like to be a PenPal with a 4th or 5th grader? The student will initiate the first letter and the Senior PenPall will respond. The correspondence will continue through the school year. PenPals meet at the end of the year in a meet and greet party. Call Vicky at 217-359-6500.