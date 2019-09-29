For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Free hearing screenings. Appointments may be made through Oct. 6, University of Illinois Audiology Clinic, 2001 S. Oak St., C. Free parking in front of the building. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 217-333-2205.
LIHEAP winter heating assistance. Beginning Oct. 1, low-income seniors and persons with permanent disabilities can make appointments for Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for assistance with payments toward residential gas and electric bills. All appointments are scheduled for Monday through Friday at the RPC office at Brookens Center, 1776 E. Washington St., U. by walk in. Applications are taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Mondays and 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Facebook,” Monday and “Getting Started with the Internet,” Oct. 2. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Tuesdays at Ten: Innovation. 10 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign Public Library Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Time for coffee, socializing and learning something new. A weekly series for adults, through Oct. 29. October 1: “Protein from Land Plants: The Alternative Protein Movement.” Call 217-403-2070.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday,Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. Robert Good, D.O. at Mattoon on Hurst, chief medical officer of Carle System Medical Management, Population Health, and Health Alliance, and practicing internal medicine physician. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. Session on “Financial Affairs,” the ninth of a 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Next: “Sleep” on Nov. 7. Attend all or the sessions that fit your schedule. Free. Visit go.illinois.edu/Keys to register.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Illini Chapter meeting, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bresnan Center, 706 Kenwood Drive, C. Speakers will be Karen Graves, director, Family Service RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center, and Karen Taylor, volunteer coordinator for the RSVP program, talking about volunteer opportunities and their programs. Federal employees and retirees are welcome. Call 217-369-1010.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Free. Call 217-477-5220 for more information.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Intro to the Smart Phone - iPhone ,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, $25. Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chef’s choice, regional favorites will be served. Butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad with dressing packets, waldorf salad, crackers..
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, peas, tangy cole slaw, bread, fruit compote.
Thursday: Chicken sandwich with mayo packet, midori blend veggies, fruit, bun, deep dish cobbler.
Friday: Liver and onions, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, bread, Mandarin oranges.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
ESL Program: This program is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Champaign. Teach (tutor) students in learning English.
Believers & Achievers of Champaign: This organization is looking for receptionists. Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon or 1 to 5 p.m. Some computer knowledge would be a plus.
Family Service Meals on Wheels and Senior Transportation: Looking for volunteers to help deliver essential meals to seniors and rides to doctor appointments, grocery store, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available.