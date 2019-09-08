For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Grandparents Day. 2 to 3 p.m. today, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Grandparents and grandchildren, visit the library, make a craft together, create a snack and listen to fun music. Free and open to everyone. For information, email librarian@champaign.orgchampaign.org or call 217-403-2030.
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Monday, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Speaker: Jim Rossow, “The Future of Local Media.” Rossow is vice president of news at News-Gazette Media. Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807 for more information.
Caregivers Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Feel free to bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955 for more information.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Monday 2 p.m. Wednesday, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Cloud Storage,” Monday; and “Getting Started with Windows Computers,” Wednesday. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Picnic in the Park. Noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Hessel Park, large pavilion, Champaign. Family Service RSVP and Champaign Park District will hold a 9/11 remembrance potluck to celebrate our first responders. Everyone, except first responders, please bring a small dish to share. Hotdogs, lemonade and all other necessities will be provided. OSF and Carle will have an ambulance for us to see and other first responders will be there for us to celebrate. If you are 55 or older, invite your friends and join us.
Dementia Conversations. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sept. 18, Auditorium B, OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, 1400 W. Park U. Elizabeth Hagemann, manager, education and outreach, Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, will present tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, deciding when to stop driving and making legal and financial plans. Free. Call 217-337-2022 by Sept. 13 to register.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Fish sandwich, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fruit juice, bun pears, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, sweet cinnamon carrots, bread, watermelon.
Wednesday: Turkey salad with grapes, cucumber salad, fruit cocktail, roll, apple oatmeal bar.
Thursday: Taco salad with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pineapple taco chips, cake.
Friday: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, brussels sprouts, texas toast, mixed melon salad with grapes.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Pen Pal Program: Would you like to be a Pen pal with a 4th- or 5th-grader? The student will initiate the first letter and the senior pen pal will respond. The correspondence will continue through the school year. Pen pals meet at the end of the year in a meet-and-greet party. Call Vicky at 359-6500 for more information.
CU Canteen: Volunteers needed to hand out clothes and/or just listen to the homeless on their canteen runs. The volunteer would accompany drivers. They are also in great need of people willing to go through a bit of training to drive vans. Volunteer when it is convenient for you.
Peace Meal of Rantoul: Volunteers needed for delivering meals and serving meals at congregate sites in Rantoul.