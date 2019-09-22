For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Free hearing screenings. Appointments may be made through Oct. 6, University of Illinois Audiology Clinic, 2001 S. Oak St., C. Free parking in front of the building.Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 217-333-2205.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 7 p.m. Mondays and 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Intro to Google Tools,” Monday and “Getting Started with Email,” Wednesday; “Intro to Facebook,” Sept. 30. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Hearing health. 11:30 a.m. Thursday,Champaign Park District’s Hays Recreation Center, 11311 W. Church St., C. Quednau Quality Hearing will give a presentation on “Hearing Health Awareness and Cognitive Decline.” There will be food and a $25 gift card drawing. Call 217-693-7085.
Brookdale Block Party. 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Brookdale Senior Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane U. Join us for food, festivities and fun as we close down summer and gear up for an exciting autumn. Meet the staff and residents and get to know a little bit more about our community. Free. Call 217-328-3150 for information.
Douglass Senior Style Show. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Champaign Park District’s Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C. Come out to see the seniors of Douglass Annex strut their stuff down the runway. Come ‘Dressed to Impress’ to fit this stylish occasion. Fee $10; tickets are required for entry and can be purchased at Douglass Annex or Douglass Community Center. Email darius.white@champaignparks.com or call 217-819-3961.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Ins and Outs of the Internet,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, $45; “Tablets for Beginners - Kindle Fire,” 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from Health Care providers, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Dr. Robert Good ,D.O. at Mattoon on Hurst, Chief Medical Officer of Carle System Medical Management, Population Health, and Health Alliance, and practicing internal medicine physician. A question and answer period will follow her presentation Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 3, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. Session on “Financial Affairs,” the ninth of a 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Next: “Sleep” on Nov. 7. Attend all or the sessions that fit your schedule. Free. Visit go.illinois.edu/Keys to register.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian green beans, dinner roll, pineapple chunks, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, rosy applesauce, fruit juice, cinnamon roll, cranberries.
Wednesday: Ham salad, creamy broccoli soup, gelatin with fruit, assorted crackers, peaches.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, midori blend veggies, corn, bun, apple slices.
Friday: Pork tenderloin, potato casserole, mixed vegetables, Texas toast, pears.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s Association is looking for community educators and representatives to deliver prepared presentations to raise awareness of their programs and provide basic information. They are also looking for volunteers to advocate and serve on committees. Call Vicky for information.
Brookstone Estates, Tuscola, is looking for volunteers to read to residents, call bingo and help with activity projects.
Drivers are really needed to help in our Meals on Wheels, Food For Seniors, Senior Transportation and other programs needing drivers. Come join the RSVP family. Just drop in at the Stevick Senior Center or call 217-359-6500 for information.