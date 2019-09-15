For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Hearing health. 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Prairie Winds of Urbana, 1905 Prairie Winds Drive, U. Quednau Quality Hearing will give a presentation on “Hearing Health Awareness and Cognitive Decline.” Coffee and pastries will served and there will e a $25 gift card drawing. Call 217-693-7085.
Free hearing screenings. Appointments may be made Oct. 6, University of Illinois Audiology Clinic, 2001 S. Oak St., C. Free parking in front of the building.Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 217-333-2205.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “How to Organize Computer File,” Wednesday. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Taste of Brookdale: Desserts. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Brookdale Senior Living, 1706 E. Amber Lane U. Join us for some incredible desserts and to welcome our new dining services director, Cory Booher. This free event will be followed by our Caregiver Support Group, if you are looking for a group to attend. Call 217-328-3150.
Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Food distribution.For information, wesleypantry.org or call 217-344-1120.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Call 217-477-5220.
Dine with a Doc. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Jarman Center Senior Living, 704 N. Main St., Tuscola. Educational topic, complementary lunch, information from a health Care provider, door prizes and a “Wellness Clinic.” Speaker: Angie Clark, OTR-L--Occupational Therapist, with Carle Home Care. A question and answer period after her presentation. Free. To register, call 217-253-2323 or toll free at 1-877-223-6109.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Ins and Outs of the Internet,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, $45; “Tablets for Beginners - Kindle Fire,” 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, herbed peas, applesauce, bread stick, brownie bites, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Tuesday: Roasted pork, zucchini bake, broccoli-cauliflower mix, bread, Hawaiian salad.
Wednesday: Chicken fritter, vegetable rice pilaf, seasoned green beans, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and lima beans, bread, dreamsicle gelatin.
Friday: Steak burger, lettuce and tomato slices, rotini vegetable salad, bun, cantaloupe.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
Allerton Park: September 21 is volunteer orientation for the park. Volunteers help serve visitors, preserve the Natural Areas, and improve this spectacular park. Attend the informational volunteer orientation to get questions answered, find out about upcoming volunteer opportunities, and take the first step to becoming a volunteer.
Jubilee Cafe: They are looking for help serving meals on Monday evenings. They are located at the Community United Church of Christ, 805 S. Sixth St., C. Call Andrea for information.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen: Weekend volunteers are needed for seniors who can be on their feet for two hours and do a bit of lifting.