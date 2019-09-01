For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500.
RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org, or visit www.agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; Gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — Euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; Bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday. Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500.
Rules of the Road. 9 a.m. Wednesday, Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U, 217-367-1544, extension 277. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver’s license. No registration or fee.
Getting Started with Tech Workshops. 2 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Sept. 9,Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Library staff will help you get started. Tech workshops introduce computers, apps and devices. “Getting Started with Keyboard and Mouse,” Wednesday; “Intro to Cloud Storage,” Sept. 9. Training laptops provided. Free. Sign up at champaign.org/events or call 217-403-2070.
Keys for Embracing Aging. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Champaign County Extension Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C. Part of a 11-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Session eight on Sept. 5 is on “Stress Management.” “Financial Affairs,” Oct. 3. Attend all or drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule. Free. For information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Keys.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Bresnan Center, 706 Kenwood Drive, C. Illini Chapter meeting. Donald J. Wuebbles, professor of the Department of Atmospheric Science at the University of Illinois, will speak on “Science of Climate Change and Why It Is Important.” Federal employees and retirees are welcome. Call 217-369-1010.
It’s Coffee Time. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, first-floor meeting room, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. For adults, age 60 and older. Enjoy a free cup of coffee or tea with conversation, crafts and games. Call 217-477-5220.
Grandparents Day. 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St. Grandparents and grandchildren, visit the library, make a craft together, create a snack and listen to fun music. Free and open to everyone. For information, email librarian@champaign.orgchampaign.org or call 217-403-2030.
Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College’s Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: “Computer Understanding,” 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9-13, $85; “Social Networking,” 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10, $25; “Tablets for Beginners — iPad,” 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 11, $25.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 217-554-1667 or 217-554-1668.
Active Senior Republicans in Champaign County. 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9, Champaign Public Library, Robeson Pavilion Room A&B, 200 W. Green St. Monthly meeting. Speaker: Jim Rossow, “The Future of Local Media.” Rossow is vice president of news at News-Gazette Media. Book exchange. Sign-in, coffee, refreshments, 9:10 a.m. Call 217-417-6278 or 217-714-5807.
Picnic in the Park. Noon Sept. 12, Hessel Park, large pavilion, Champaign. Family Service RSVP and Champaign Park District will hold a special potluck to celebrate our first responders. Everyone, except first responders, please bring a side dish to share. Hotdogs, lemonade and all other necessities will be provided by RSVP partners. OSF and Carle will have an ambulance for us to see and other first responders will be there for us to celebrate. If you are 55 or older, invite your friends and join us.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Closed for Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, baby baker potatoes, vegetable blend, bun, mandarin oranges, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).
Wednesday: Chili mac with beans, spinach romaine salad with dressing packet, dinner roll, overnight fruit salad.
Thursday: Roast beef in gravy, mashed potatoes, cauliflower/pea salad, dinner roll, fruit crisp.
Friday: Turkey/cheese sandwich with mayo packet, lettuce and tomato slices, summer salad, bun, peaches.
TRANSPORTATION
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
CU Canteen: Volunteers needed to hand out clothes and/or just listen to the homeless on their canteen runs. The volunteer would accompany drivers. They are also in great need of people willing to go through a bit of training to drive vans. Volunteer when it is convenient for you.
Peace Meal of Rantoul: Volunteers needed for delivering meals and serving meals at congregate sites in Rantoul.
Daily Bread Soup Kitchen: Weekend volunteers are needed for seniors who can be on their feet for two hours and do a bit of lifting.