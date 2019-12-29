For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Kraemer, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 15 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, call 217-359-6500. RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.
For information about activities or services at CRIS Healthy-Aging Center, 309 N. Franklin St., Danville, call 217-443-2999, email info@agestrong.org or visit agestrong.org.
Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 217-352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 217-328-3313; and First Call for Help, 217-893-1530; or call 211, a new nonemergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Free activities at Stevick. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Stevick Senior Center, 15 E. Main St., C. The Senior Center will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Senior Yoga, 9 to 10 a.m. Monday and Friday; gentlemen’s coffee hour, 9 a.m. Monday through Friday; Potluck for Seniors, noon, second Thursday of each month, bring a side to share; Free Movie Friday, 1 p.m.; Crochet Club, 9 a.m. Tuesday; card games — euchre, noon Tuesday, and euchre and 13, 10 a.m. Friday, new players welcome; bingo, 1 p.m. third, fourth and fifth Thursday, bring a small prize for the fourth and fifth; free movie and popcorn, 1 p.m. Friday; mats and wreath project, 1 p.m., first and third Monday (make mats and wreaths for homeless veterans and others). Free parking on east side of building. Call 217-359-6500 for more information.
Caregiver’s Support Group. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave. A facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations, share tips and information with each other. Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Call 217-893-3955.
Ethel & Maud’s Table. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18, Elks Lodge, 903 N. Dunlap Ave., Savoy. A monthly luncheon for adults ages 55 and older with entertainment by Zoo Improv. Cost $7. See menu at clark-lindsey.com/ethelandmauds. To register, call 217-239-5201.
Elder Abuse and Neglect. Anyone who suspects that an older person is being abused in any way is asked to contact a designated Elder Abuse provider (in this area, Family Service at 217-352-5100) or Adult Protective Services Hotline, 866-800-1409 or TTY, 888-206-1327. For information about programs to assist older adults in Illinois and their caregivers, call the Illinois Department on Aging Senior Helpline, 1-800-252-8966, or for TTY (hearing-impaired use only), 1-888-206-1327.
HOT LUNCH PROGRAM
The Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney (home-delivered only), Mahomet (home-delivered only) and Homer.
The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.
Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.
Monday: Beef sandwich, rosemary roasted potatoes, broccoli, bun, strawberry oatmeal bar.
Tuesday: Closed for New Year’s Day holiday.
Wednesday: Closed for New Year’s Day holiday.
Thursday: Salisbury beef patty, mashed potatoes, spinach, dinner roll, banana bread with cream cheese.
Friday: Pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit juice, bun, scalloped pineapple.
Transportation
Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 217-352-5100.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 217-384-8188 for more information.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or email at site.rsvp@gmail.com.
The American Legion Auxiliary needs volunteers for its children’s Christmas party coming soon. Help with games, pass out food and play Santa’s elves.
Wesley Foundation: Various jobs and schedules at Wesley and Parkland locations. Food pantry assistant: Help clients shop for food, sign in, double bag the grocery bags, stand at the end of the line collecting numbers, hand out bread, etc.
2020 AARP Tax Aide program needs facilitators, tax preparers. Facilitators: Check in and help clients organize their materials for their tax appointment (check IDs, W-2s, 1099s, etc.). Tax preparers: Prepare client’s Federal and State income taxes. Previous tax experience a plus, but not necessary. All training provided, starting in December. The actual tax preparation program will begin Feb. 3, 2020, and will end Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Faith United Methodist Church on Prospect Avenue, south of Kirby. Preparations are Monday-Thursday and Saturdays only (full days). RSVP volunteers will be taking appointments at the Helen Stevick Senior Center Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. starting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Family Service Meals on Wheels and senior transportation. Looking for volunteers to help deliver essential meals to seniors and rides to doctor appointments, grocery store, etc. Mileage reimbursement is available.
Alzheimer’s Association. Looking for community educators and representatives to deliver prepared presentations to raise awareness of their programs and provide basic information. Also looking for volunteers to advocate and serve on committees. If this cause is dear to your heart, give Vicky a call at 217-359-6500 for more information.
CU Friends & Allies of Immigrants and Refugees: Looking for community volunteers to help with rides, having conversational time for others for whom English is their second language and more.
Habitat for Humanity: Looking for volunteers to greet and help customers when they enter the ReStore.
Project Read: Seeking tutors to provide free basic reading, basic math and/or ESL tutoring to adults in our area in a public community setting (like the library) or in an Adult Ed Classroom at Parkland College or at the Urbana Adult Education Center. Support and training offered for tutors. Volunteers are asked to commit to tutoring at least two hours every week.
Many other opportunities. If you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger, we have lots of volunteer opportunities. See if your passion might be a fit for one of our non-profit volunteer stations. Call Vicky at 217-359-6500 or stop in the Stevick Senior Center today in the News-Gazette Building in downtown Champaign.