URBANA — As another blazing hot day rolled around, John Jordan was up early and out watering his garden.
Having a garden plot was one of the two things — along with a garage — that he wanted when he and his wife, Pat, made the move in 2020 from their home in Urbana to an apartment at the ClarkLindsey retirement community in southeast Urbana, Jordan recalled.
“I’ve been a gardener since my earliest years,” he said.
Jordan is among dozens of resident gardeners at ClarkLindsey, and having available plots on the grounds “means the world” to the residents who tend them, according to Randy Hauser, ClarkLindsey’s horticulturist and landscape designer.
“For some people, it is truly one of the links to, I think, some of their happiest memories of home, or wherever home was,” he said.
ClarkLindsey’s garden program includes some in-ground plots, some raised beds accessible to folks who use walkers or otherwise can’t get down on the ground, and some raised beds with cutouts that allow those in wheelchairs to roll in and easily access the plantings.
There are about 30 plots, some of them shared among residents, with room for more, Hauser said.
He both enjoys chatting with and learning from the resident gardeners — some of whom are in their mid-90s — “and they outwork me,” he said.
“These people have gardened far longer than I have,” Hauser said. “I go to them a lot for advice, and not just ‘How does this grow?’ I love their aesthetic eye. I love their candid assessments of what I do.”
Jordan, who was executive director of the University YMCA before his retirement, grew up on a farm in DeKalb County and has memories of helping his mother tend the vegetables and flowers they grew.
When he and his wife moved to Urbana 32 years ago, they planted a garden in their yard, including cuttings of peonies that came from his family farm. To save that bit of heritage, Jordan, in turn, transplanted the peonies from their former yard to his ClarkLindsey garden.
“They’re almost as old as I am,” he said.
For Jordan, his ClarkLindsey garden — which is producing flowers, tomatoes and strawberries — is a kind of symbol of the family farm where he was raised, with its antique posts from the farm, a gate and a windmill, he said.
Fellow ClarkLindsey gardener Diane Wardrop and her husband, Jim — like the Jordans — moved to a ClarkLindsey apartment in 2020.
She had several flower gardens at their former home north of St. Joseph, and the ability to continue gardening at ClarkLindsey was “absolutely necessary,” she said.
“It “was one of the first things I asked about,” she recalled.
Gardening is part of her physical exercise, Wardrop said, but seeing things grow also raises the spirits, she said.
“It also just gives me a great joy to be able to plant things, seeds and plants, and enjoy the aesthetic value, the physical value of working with the soil and just the joy of the people. Gardeners are very happy people,” she said.
For the residents who garden, it’s also an important social time, with lots of sharing of flowers, tomatoes and green peppers and being able to look around at other peoples’ gardens, she said.
When construction on an access road disrupted a handful of plots at the south end of the garden area, Hauser said the garden area was expanded when the plots were replaced on the north side.
In recognition of ClarkLindsey’s two wheelchair-accessible gardens, the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association recently presented the retirement community with its 2022 Gold Award for Excellence in Landscape.
Two more wheelchair gardens are planned for a garden expansion underway, and a third one is planned for ClarkLindsey’s future assisted-living programming space, according to Marketing Director Karen Blatzer.