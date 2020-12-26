In the Garden | A species native to southern Illinois is a staple in many holiday traditions
Since the late 1800s, kissing under the mistletoe has been a popular part of U.S. holiday season traditions, but this unique and interesting plant has long been associated with holiday rituals in other countries around the world.
It is an interesting plant with an even more interesting life history, which is why it is no wonder that it has captivated human attention throughout history.
The common name “mistletoe” refers to a group of parasitic plants across several genera that include over 1,400 species around the globe.
While I always thought of this plant as exotic, there is actually a species of mistletoe native to Illinois.
The American mistletoe (Phoradendron serotinum) is native to much of the eastern U.S., including Illinois and Indiana. The plant is hardy to Zone 6, which encompasses most of southern Illinois, although central Illinois is just out of its natural range.
The genus name for American mistletoe, Phoradendron, is derived from the Greek language, with “phor” meaning “thief” and “dendron” meaning “of a tree.” The aptly-named plant could certainly be considered a thief given its parasitic nature.
Mistletoe does not have roots as we know them in other plants, but rather has a modified root structure, called a haustorium, that penetrates bark and attaches to the host tree’s conductive tissue to collect water and nutrients.
In this way, mistletoe collects a good portion of what it needs from the host plant, although this parasite does have leaves that photosynthesize, enabling production of some of its own energy.
Mistletoes are evergreen, which is why this plant draws such attention in winter. It commonly sticks out as a green tuft of stems in the canopy of otherwise barren deciduous trees.
American mistletoe infects a wide range of deciduous trees, from oaks and maples to many other very common Midwestern trees.
Other mistletoe species are more host-specific, with a narrower range of potential plants they may infect and some species actually infect evergreen hosts, making them a bit less conspicuous this time of year.
The fruits of American mistletoe are tiny, white berries that ripen in winter to provide its only means of reproduction, it does not have a vegetative means of reproduction as many other plants do. The ripe berries in winter are a favorite among birds, which readily spread the sticky berries while feeding.
Across its range, American mistletoe is often considered a pest or problem for the trees it infects. While it may reduce tree vigor somewhat, it typically has a minimal impact on overall plant health in a healthy, mature tree.
In fact, it’s actually a symbol of a healthy forest ecosystem since this native plant has high bird and insect value. Although it does remove some energy from the host, by and large, the presence of mistletoe in a woodland is a positive addition to the overall diversity of forested ecosystems.
The unique nature of these mysterious tree parasites has captured human attention for many centuries in America and Europe.
Early accounts of human interaction with mistletoe date back to Druid cultures that inhabited modern day Great Britain as early as the 4th century BCE. The plant was sacred to the Druids, and they believed it held special powders of fate along with medicinal values.
Due to the plant’s pagan connection, Christian cultures banned use of the plant during some time periods. However, Christina leaders eventually began to re-incorporate mistletoe into holiday décor and celebration due to its long-standing relationship with humankind and to promote inclusion of the old tribes of Brittan and Europe.
In 16th century Europe, the tradition of kissing under the mistletoe began and eventually gained mainstream attention in the New World around the late 1800s.
Whether its legend and lore or mistletoe’s unique place in the plant kingdom, it has long been a plant of human interest and meaning.
It’s a wonder that even to this day, a small parasitic plant can still demand a kiss from any passerby caught in its presence during the holidays.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with the UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.