This past Saturday, we celebrated 15 new graduates of our Master Naturalist training program. The festivities included group presentations to showcase outreach projects they worked together to develop over the past few months.
There were some very well-developed projects, and all did a great job of relating science and nature to their target audience. I thoroughly enjoyed the presentations and look forward to seeing these outreach activities put into action by Master Naturalists as they continue to provide outreach and education in our local communities.
One group presented an interesting version of the card game “Old Maid” where participants matched cards with plant information to cards that had associated pollinating insects. This particular game struck home with me, as I noticed one of the matching pairs included wild columbine (Aquilegia canadensis) and a native pollinator it supports, the columbine duskywing (Erynnis lucillius). The caterpillar of this species feeds exclusively on columbine leaves.
Earlier that week, I had been admiring a now-thriving patch of columbine that we planted in our front-yard pollinator garden a few years ago. Learning more about this species-specific relationship made me curious enough to inspect my columbine upon returning home. Lo and behold, it had been fed upon, and I could easily identify some bright green caterpillars all over the lower leaves of almost all the plants in our patch.
Although the amount of feeding was a bit disturbing — the plants were nearly defoliated in the bottom third — I excitedly cracked open the ID books to see what columbine duskywing caterpillars looked like.
Sure enough, columbine duskywing caterpillars are small and green with a very similar appearance to the larvae in question. However, I started to notice that the caterpillars on my plant lacked their solid black head. As I read more, I realized that the feeding pattern of these larvae was not consistent with columbine duskywings.
Further investigation revealed that columbine duskywing is rare in Illinois and resources list our state as potentially part of their home range, but not confirmed. So, as the excitement faded to worry, I began to research other types of insect feeders on columbine. This lead me to a ton of information about a non-native pest, the columbine sawfly (Pristiphora rufipes).
I quickly began to correlate the feeding pattern, appearance of larvae and other information to determine that my presumed “caterpillars” (which are larvae of moths and butterflies) were not ccaterpillars at all. They’re the larval form of columbine sawfly, and they were devouring my plants!
Columbine sawfly is yet another non-native (from Europe) invasive species that was brought to the U.S. inadvertently. Since its discovery in Canada in 1963, it has spread southward across much of wild columbine’s range in the U.S. In general, this sawfly is drawn to some of the hybrid columbines (Aquilegia x hybrida) and is far less common on native species.
Despite the voracious appetite of these sawfly larvae, columbine plants in good health typically recover from this damage with a second flush of vegetation in the coming weeks. It is largely viewed as cosmetic, but I did pick off all the larvae I could find.
I plan to watch these plants for more sawfly larvae and hand pick them if they pop up in the next week or so, but I’m not too worried if I miss a few. Hopefully, all the birds that have young to feed this time of year will pick up any stragglers.
Regardless of my initial excitement in possibly finding a native pollinator, I am happy learn that this pest may not be too big of a deal. However, May is Invasive Species Month in Illinois. If you are interested in learning more about invasives that do really threaten our native plant populations, University of Illinois Extension has released a variety of resources across our websites and social-media platforms. Please tune in to learn more about which plants and animals may be threatening biodiversity in Illinois.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.