Woody plants are some of the largest and most long-lived in the landscape, forming the majestic and expansive canopy of our urban and natural forests.
With all of this wonderful growth, have you ever stopped to think about why woody plants attain greater height than their smaller, herbaceous cousins? What mechanisms are at play in woody-plant growth compared to other plants? How do cultural practices like pruning or impacts like storm damage effect the growth of these plants?
One of the most unique aspects of woody-plant development is the fact that trees and shrubs grow from the tips of their branches. Other plants, such as grasses, grow from the base. Therefore, we can mow off grass and plants easily recover to fill back in, since the growing point of plant was not disrupted.
In woody plants, the disruption of growth by mowing off or removing the tips (or growing points) causes a vastly different reaction. When the growing point is removed from a woody plant, it must reallocate energy to establish a new one, which can be very costly.
Apical dominance is a term used to describe a major factor at play in woody-plant growth. It refers to fact that the apical bud, or the bud at the apex (or tip) of the stem, inhibits the growth of those lower on the stem. Essentially, the bud that is highest will grow, while the growth of lower buds is limited to focus the plant’s energy on the growing tips.
Apical dominance is controlled by the release of a plant hormone called auxin from the bud that is highest on the stem. As this hormone travels back down the stem and other, lower buds are exposed to it, their growth is inhibited.
In this manner, woody plants can grow taller, rather than bushier, and capture more sunlight than shorter, adjacent plants. Essentially, trees are programmed to grow tall by the pattern to which their buds are exposed to auxin.
Since woody plants invest so much energy in their growing tips, when the apical bud is removed, either from a pruning cut, a browsing deer, storm damage or other impacts, it becomes a race to re-establish the dominant bud. With the apical bud’s auxin now gone, lower buds begin growing again, which takes significant energy.
Until a new bud becomes dominant, a lot of energy is invested in a flush of growth. For this reason, it can be incredibly important to establish one dominant stem, called the central leader, in young trees.
If a young tree has two competing stems at the top that are nearly the same height, significant energy is expended as they compete to grow tallest. A few simple pruning cuts to remove competing stems early in a tree’s life can establish a dominant central leader and direct growth and energy upward, resulting in a taller shade tree sooner.
In cases where the apical bud or buds in a woody plant are indiscriminately removed, such as when deer browse, it can cause serious problems as the plant scrambles to reallocate energy. In nature, it is a huge advantage to grow above the height of browsing animals. So a plant that gets taller quicker not only outcompetes neighboring plants but also grows beyond the reach of browsing herbivores.
Interestingly, the relative strength of apical dominance varies among species. Arborists often speak in terms of how “strong” or “weak” it is in a particular species. Strong apical dominance results in a very pyramidal growth habit.
Think of the typical form of a pine tree, which is very pyramidal, with a strong apical bud at the highest point. Compare that to a mature oak tree, which as a more round shape. In the oak, there is weaker apical dominance, which allows competing stems to grow taller and spread out overtime, creating a rounded or oval-shaped canopy.
Apical dominance varies by age in some species, such as cottonwood, sweetgum and many oaks. In these cases, it weakens as the tree gets older. This adaptation serves to speed growth above the height of browsing animals by focusing more on upward growth when the plant is younger. As tit ages and apical dominance weakens, it expends more energy spreading out, as opposed to growing upward, which allows it to capture more sunlight with a wider canopy.
This winter, as you consider pruning woody plants in your landscape, think about the carefully ordered hierarchy of buds. Pruning is essentially a human interaction in the overall apical dominance of the plant’s structure, and there are certainly ways we can both help and hurt trees or shrubs with our pruning cuts.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with the UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.