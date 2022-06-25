Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.