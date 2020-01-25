Winter is an excellent time for reflection on the past year’s growing season and to set gardening goals in the new year. Since there is less to do in our slumbering garden beds, it’s a wonderful opportunity to begin planning the coming year and find some needed inspiration.
I have always found it motivational to first focus on what I can accomplish prior to leaf out and the coming growing season. One of the few garden activities that can actually be done in winter is pruning.
Woody vegetation is dormant this time of year, making it the ideal time for pruning trees and shrubs since it will have the least impact to plant health. Take care to ensure you are making proper pruning cuts that are right at the area of tissue known as the branch collar. If you leave too much tissue, the tree cannot easily grow over the wound and seal out pathogens; if you cut too close to the trunk, you will remove some of the branch collar tissue that eventually grows over the wound during the coming growing season. The International Society of Arboriculture has some excellent pruning guides available free at treesaregood.org.
Although pruning during dormancy is best with respect to plant health, winter pruning of spring flowering shrubs, such as forsythia, lilac, spirea and some hydrangeas, can greatly impact their flower display. In these cases, we often sacrifice a bit of plant health and prune in summer to preserve the coming year’s buds.
Many shrubs benefit greatly from a rejuvenation pruning that removes a third of the oldest and largest stems, leaving younger, healthier stems to thrive. Some shrubs benefit most from a renewal pruning, which removes all stems at ground level. Be sure to study up on your particular shrub species to understand its needs before making the first cut.
Winter is a great time to map out your vegetable garden. Take time this winter to measure your space and create a rough drawing with actual dimensions. It doesn’t have to be fancy or perfectly to scale, but it should visually convey the dimensions you measured for planning purposes.
Crop rotation is very important for control of pathogens and maintaining soil health. When perusing seed catalogs and trying to decide which varieties of what to buy, it really helps to have a working drawing of your garden. I save my sketches from past years to plan crop rotations and spacing each year. In addition, it’s just fun to look at past garden layouts and find motivation for the coming year. It is also a great reminder of favorite varieties that may have been overlooked in this year’s seed catalogs.
Preseason planning and sketching has also helped me better plan for fall garden crops, by either leaving some space fallow in spring, cover cropping an area, or planting something that matures early and will leave space for a second crop in fall.
Winter is also a superb time to take inventory of landscaped areas. I have found it useful to develop a working drawing of these areas as well, either to document or inventory exiting plants or to plan out updates and improvements. Drawing out your beds is a great reminder of what worked well and should be replicated, as well as what didn’t work and needs an update.
Since spring is an excellent time to divide perennials, some winter planning can really help the process. Nothing is worse than digging up too many perennials and potentially wasting some of the free plant stock you have grown over the years. While those extras do make a nice gift, some wintertime sketches will help you better map out your move and alert the neighbors about how many extras you might have.
This year, use your cabin fever to find focus for the gardening season by planning ahead. Nothing is more motivational this time of year than setting a plan and digging into the seed catalogs with confidence. With all your pruning complete for the year, you can hit the ground running when spring arrives.