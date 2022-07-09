As gardeners, we often look at insects in two different lights. On one hand, insects that damage any of the plants we care about are considered pests that need control. On the other, pollinating insects are incredibly beneficial since they facilitate the vital process of pollination, and many of us are interested in plants that promote pollinators. In addition, many pollinators are predators of the vary pests we seek to control, which is why it’s a great idea to plant and maintain pollinator habitat close to vegetable-production areas.
In many cases, the control measures used to knock back insect pest populations can have unintended consequences for beneficial insects. If the control method we choose is non-selective, meaning it broadly controls many species of insects, we may do more damage to beneficial insect populations than is worth it for the control benefit.
This conundrum leaves many gardeners with questions on how to balance control measures with potential negative side effects on pollinators. To further compound the issue, we know pollinator populations are in trouble in the U.S. and globally. So, each and every pollinating insect is becoming more important to both our human food supply and the biodiversity that supports ecosystems on the global scale.
As researchers have assessed global pollinator decline, one of the major causes is pesticide use. However, there’s a growing number of recommendations for ways home gardeners can reduce pesticide use in support of our pollinator populations.
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is a concept that employs multiple control methods, many of which are non-chemical, to address pests. The use of pesticides is typically a last resort when other cultural methods have failed. At the home-garden scale, many IPM practices are relatively easy to adopt with great success.
The basis for most IPM systems is scouting, which is the process of examining crops to identify pests as early as possible. I know I am certainly guilty of not noticing a pest until it’s entirely out of control. I often spend more time in the garden weeding, watering and harvesting crops than looking at the underside of leaves. However, regular scouting is actually a pretty enjoyable thing to do. It pays to plan it for times you aren’t hard pressed to get watering and other tasks done.
Certain pests, such as tomato hornworm, are more active at night. By noticing the damage very early while scouting in daylight, these caterpillars can easily be pulled off by hand at night, eliminating pesticide use entirely.
Physical exclusion is a great way to prevent damage from many pests, if you can put the control measures in place before the pest shows up. A good example of this is the use of row covers to exclude cumber beetle. At some point, the cover must be removed so flowers can be pollinated, but the addition of row covers at planting time keeps plants pest free until flowering, giving them enough of a head start to produce fruits before cucumber beetle, and subsequent infection from bacterial wilt that this pest carries, can kill plants.
Exclusion can also be achieved with the use of kaolin clay, a naturally occurring clay that can be sprayed onto foliage or fruits. This product coats the plant with a physical barrier of clay particles that can confuse some pests, making your plants unrecognizable. In the case of cucumber beetle, kaolin clay builds up on their antennae, making it difficult for them to navigate, limiting their ability to feed.
If you must resort to a pesticide, try using a more-selective option. A good example of this is the use of bacillus thuringiensis (bt) for control of cabbage moths. This naturally occurring soil bacteria is fatal to feeding caterpillars if consumed. It can be purchased for use as a spray, which is highly effective at controlling cabbage moths and will not harm other insects.
If you are interested in reducing pesticide use in your garden space, take time to research the IPM process. You may be surprised at how easy it is to adopt a more pollinator-friendly approach.