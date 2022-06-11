Hold on to your hats! It is windy here in Illinois. Wind can be destructive to our homes and landscapes, plus it can make being outside miserable. This is why many Illinoisans plant windbreaks around their homes to keep that biting wind from causing a drafty house, prevent drifting snow and make being outside tolerable.
Unfortunately, not all goes as planned with windbreaks. Some of these problems can be avoided with proper planning and choosing plant species suited to your location. In this column, I will be reviewing some tips for success in the establishment and maintenance of windbreaks.
Space out your plants. Planting trees too close may be the biggest problem with windbreaks I see. Homeowners need to account for the mature size of trees when designing the windbreak. Trees that are planted too close grow and shade out lower limbs, which eventually fall off. Over time, the trees may still be alive, but without lower limbs, the windbreak is not functional. With proper spacing, plants can reach their full size at maturity with a full canopy of wind-blocking foliage.
At planting time, be sure to remove the rootball wrapping. Often, windbreak trees are larger and come as balled-and-burlapped plants. The burlap and wire cage help to keep the rootball intact during transportation and carrying the tree to the planting hole. Once you’re ready to plant the tree, the wrapping can be removed so it is not a barrier to the root system.
Determining the proper planting depth for your trees can be tricky. Anymore, it can almost be assured your tree will have too much soil on top of the rootball at the time of purchase. Carefully remove soil from the top of the rootball until you encounter the first structural root or root flare. Cut off any circling roots while you’re at it. The root flare should be at the soil surface, which may require some pre-planning before you dig the planting hole. Also, be sure that mulch and other materials are not piled up against the trunk of your new trees.
It doesn’t have to be uniform to be an effective windbreak. Most windbreaks consist of a single row of identical evergreens. A common problem is when a plant disease specific to that species makes its way through the windbreak, and suddenly, your windbreak is dead. Be sure to mix up the species in your windbreak. A more diverse windbreak is more resistant to pests and disease. It also provides higher wildlife value as a secondary benefit.
It doesn’t have to be all evergreen. Perhaps some of the best windbreaks I have observed have had a diversity of evergreens, deciduous shade trees, small trees and shrubs. If you have the space, consider having multiple rows of different types of plants. This will also boost the diversity of your planting to make it more resilient to the many environmental stresses put on windbreaks. Each species has its own set of growing requirements, which your site may or may not provide. A more diverse selection of species helps to ensure that your planting has suitable species for the site conditions present.
Consider the density of your windbreak plants. Ideally, a windbreak will still allow for some airflow to uniformly disperse snow and create a larger envelope of protection downwind. If tree spacing seems too far apart initially, consider planting trees closer together with plans to thin out every other as the canopies begin to grow and compete with one another for light. Sometimes we have a tough time cutting down perfectly healthy trees, so be sure you can make that commitment.
While it may be tempting to plan your windbreak right at the field edge, allow space between the windbreak and adjacent agricultural fields. Most windbreaks I visit are next to massive corn or soybean fields. To grow these crops, farmers spray herbicides. Be sure to leave a 30-foot buffer between the trees and farm field. In addition, farmers often need room for access with large equipment. A mowed grass buffer between your trees and agricultural production areas keeps your plants out of harm’s way.
There are a lot more considerations when it comes to windbreaks such how tall should the tree be? How far out should it extend? What species work best in Illinois? Check out the Good Growing blog for more resources on designing windbreaks at go.illinois.edu/goodgrowing.