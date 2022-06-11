Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.