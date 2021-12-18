Each year, millions of fresh-cut Christmas trees are sold across the country adding to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Have you ever considered the sustainability of a fresh-cut tree versus an artificial tree? Fake trees can last for many years, but what is the impact of their production? A cut tree likely takes less to produce, but is it a bad thing to cut a tree down?
I receive similar questions from potential tree buyers each year. For me, it is debatable either way and really depends on a variety of factors. Since this is such a tricky research question to address, there isn’t much scientific literature available, leaving it to the individual consumer to unpack.
When you consider the production of artificial trees, the associated carbon footprint can look pretty bad. They are typically produced overseas and use a variety of plastics, metals and chemicals to create that lifelike replica for lights and ornaments. Add in the shipping from distances afar and things really start to add up. However, artificial trees can be used for many years, with each year of use spreading out the carbon footprint associated with the tree’s initial production.
Nevertheless, there is also a carbon cost associated with live-tree production.
Typically, pesticides and possibly fertilizers are used in Christmas tree production, along with the burning of fossil fuels to mow and maintain farm areas, as well as hauling trees from the field to the point of sale. If you purchase your fresh-cut tree at large retails store, it’s a good bet it came from another state, further adding to the impact of shipping.
On the positive side, live trees sequester carbon while they grow, and research has shown younger trees are able to sequester larger amounts of carbon due to their rapid growth. Since most Christmas trees are harvested at a young age, a tree production area consists of younger, more productive plants. Tree growth has less demand for nutrients than crop production, making marginal ag lands excellent tree farms and creating an economic opportunity for farmers willing to diversify production. Live trees are certainly recyclable, with many municipalities offering easy options to recycle these plants.
In 2018, one researcher at Ohio State University attempted to assess the environmental impact of real versus artificial trees by making some calculations for both tree options. Dr. Elizabeth M. Toman determined the environmental impact of an artificial tree used for just four years equals the impact of buying fresh-cut trees for that same amount of time.
One of the biggest factors in Dr. Toman’s calculations was the distance traveled to buy a fresh-cut tree.
She concluded that a 25-mile or longer trip to get your fresh-cut tree might equal the overall carbon footprint of the typical artificial tree, from production to arrival in your living room.
Another interesting aspect of the Christmas tree carbon footprint that Toman assessed was the type of lights we use to beauty our tree. LED lights are by far more efficient than incandescent bulbs, but I was surprised to read that, by Toman’s calculations, just one year of holiday light from incandescent bulbs uses enough energy that it exceeds the amount required to manufacture, transport and dispose of any Christmas tree, real or artificial.
So, what does all this mean for the Christmas tree buyer interested in the most sustainable option? My recommendation is to go with the option that suits your family best and make decisions about the way you use your tree or acquire your tree to maximize its sustainability.
If you purchase an artificial tree, plan to use it for as many years as you can before it winds up in a landfill. For both live and fake trees, use LED lights to lower energy use.
With a live tree, always plan to recycle it responsibly. There are typically easy options for recycling in your community, but I have also observed a number of ways to recycle them in your own garden.
From bird feeders to using small limbs as insulating mulch for overwinter plants, there are a number of options.